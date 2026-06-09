Plug-In Freight Ops™ Advances Intellectual Property Strategy as Digital Freight Execution Infrastructure Gains Momentum

Plug-In Freight Ops™ in the USPTO Official Gazette

"ImEx Cargo Portal Dashboard

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Portrait of Michelle DeFronzo, woman-owned logistics leader and CEO of ImEx Cargo

Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo

Digital Freight Infrastructure

ImEx Cargo Plug In Freight Ops Logo-Digital Freight Infrastructure

Plug-In Freight Ops institutional freight execution infrastructure connecting aircraft, cargo containers, and digital visibility systems

Plug-In Freight Ops™ visualizing digital freight infrastructure through structured visibility, coordinated execution, and institutional accountability.

Protecting the intellectual property behind digital freight infrastructure.

"Today's milestone helps protect the vision behind Plug-In Freight Ops™ and our mission to improve freight execution across fragmented transportation ecosystems." — Michelle DeFronzo”
— Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo
PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImEx Cargo announced today that Plug-In Freight Ops™, its digital freight execution infrastructure platform, has been officially published in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Official Gazette, marking an important milestone in the company's intellectual property strategy and long-term vision for transforming freight execution across fragmented transportation ecosystems.

The publication represents more than a trademark milestone. It reflects the formal protection of a platform concept developed from decades of operational experience across airlines, cargo sales organizations, freight forwarding, domestic transportation, government contracting, and logistics consulting.

Founded by logistics industry veteran Michelle DeFronzo, Plug-In Freight Ops™ was created in response to a challenge that continues to affect cargo and transportation operations worldwide: the growing complexity of coordinating freight movements across disconnected stakeholders, systems, communication channels, and operational handoffs.

While transportation networks have become increasingly sophisticated, execution often remains fragmented across multiple organizations, creating visibility gaps, communication delays, operational inefficiencies, and challenges in accountability.

Plug-In Freight Ops™ was designed to help address these challenges by providing a digital execution infrastructure layer that supports coordination, visibility, accountability, and workflow execution across cargo ecosystems.

The platform's architecture is designed to support interactions among airlines, general sales agents (GSAs), freight forwarders, trucking providers, government agencies, workforce development partners, and other transportation stakeholders operating within complex logistics environments.

"Throughout my career, I saw extraordinary organizations doing exceptional work while still struggling with fragmented execution across the broader ecosystem," said Michelle DeFronzo, Founder and CEO of ImEx Cargo. "Plug-In Freight Ops™ was created to help improve how stakeholders coordinate, communicate, and execute across those networks. The USPTO publication represents an important step in protecting the intellectual property behind that vision."

The platform builds upon more than three decades of logistics and aviation experience and leverages insights gained from supporting airline cargo sales, freight forwarding operations, domestic transportation networks, government logistics initiatives, and international supply chain programs.

As supply chains continue to evolve, organizations increasingly seek solutions that improve operational visibility, strengthen partner collaboration, and provide greater accountability across transportation workflows. Industry leaders are also exploring new approaches to workforce development, supplier engagement, ecosystem activation, and digital transformation initiatives that extend beyond traditional transportation management systems.

Plug-In Freight Ops™ has been positioned to support these evolving requirements by serving as a coordination layer that helps connect activities, movements, requests, events, handoffs, and stakeholders throughout the freight execution lifecycle.

The company's broader ecosystem strategy includes initiatives focused on transportation coordination, partner activation, workforce development, supplier engagement, and public-private collaboration opportunities.

Publication in the Official Gazette follows the USPTO examination process and represents another milestone in ImEx Cargo's efforts to establish and protect the Plug-In Freight Ops™ brand as it continues discussions with strategic partners, pilot organizations, technology collaborators, transportation providers, workforce organizations, and government stakeholders.

Industry interest in execution-focused infrastructure continues to grow as organizations seek new approaches to improving efficiency, transparency, resilience, and collaboration throughout global transportation networks.

ImEx Cargo believes the next generation of logistics innovation will be defined not solely by physical assets, but by the ability to coordinate and connect diverse stakeholders operating across increasingly complex supply chains.

About Plug-In Freight Ops™

Plug-In Freight Ops™ is a digital freight execution infrastructure platform developed by ImEx Cargo to support coordination, visibility, accountability, and execution across fragmented cargo and transportation ecosystems. The platform is designed to connect stakeholders across airlines, GSAs, freight forwarders, trucking providers, government agencies, workforce organizations, and logistics partners through a unified execution framework.

About ImEx Cargo

Founded in 2000, ImEx Cargo is a woman-owned logistics, aviation, and transportation solutions company with more than 30 years of industry expertise. The company provides airline cargo sales representation, freight forwarding, domestic transportation management, government contracting support, supply chain consulting, and technology-driven logistics solutions. ImEx Cargo serves commercial, aviation, and public-sector clients throughout North America and international markets.

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Michelle DeFronzo
Founder & CEO
ImEx Cargo
Michelle@ImExCargo.com
http://www.imexcargo.com

Michelle DeFronzo
ImEx Cargo
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ImEx Cargo
+1 617-515-1215
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ImEx Cargo
1R Newbury Street
Peabody, Massachusetts, 01960
United States
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ImEx Cargo is a certified woman-owned logistics and government contracting company based in Peabody, Massachusetts. With over 30 years of experience, ImEx delivers full-service airfreight, ocean freight, and domestic trucking solutions for commercial and government clients. As an airline GSA, freight broker, and supply chain innovator, the company represents major airline carriers . ImEx also developed its proprietary Freight Desk™ platform for real-time quoting, booking, and cargo tracking. Through its digital learning division, ImEx Cargo Academy, the company trains the next generation of logistics professionals, advancing diversity and leadership in global supply chains.

ImEx Cargo-Woman-Owned Logistics Company

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