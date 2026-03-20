Camweara Reduces Guesswork and Returns with 'Find My Size' and Ring Sizer

Find My Size AI Ring Sizer

AI-powered sizing helps retailers boost conversions, improve fit accuracy, and deliver confident shopping experiences across apparel, footwear, and jewelry.

We bring certainty to online shopping by reducing guesswork.” — Vedant B Hegde, Founder, Camweara

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camweara, a global leader in virtual try-on solutions trusted by 150+ brands, today announced continued momentum for its AI-powered sizing solutions “Find My Size” for apparel and footwear, and its highly accurate Ring Sizer App helping retailers improve conversions while significantly reducing returns.

Sizing uncertainty remains one of the biggest barriers in online shopping, often leading to abandoned carts and high return rates.

Camweara addresses this challenge with intelligent, easy-to-use tools that deliver precise size recommendations in seconds.

Smarter Sizing Across Categories

Camweara’s solutions are designed to work seamlessly across key retail categories:

Find My Size (Clothing & Footwear) — Uses AI to predict body measurements such as chest, waist, hips, and foot size based on simple inputs like height, weight, and age, recommending the best fit instantly.

Ring Sizer App — Allows customers to accurately measure their ring size digitally, improving confidence in jewelry purchases.

Both the apps are available on shopify app store - https://apps.shopify.com/partners/modaka-technologies-private-limited1

Together, these solutions create a unified and consistent sizing experience, helping shoppers make confident purchase decisions across product categories.

Proven Impact on Retail Performance

Retailers using Camweara’s sizing solutions benefit from:

Increased conversion rates

Reduced size-related returns

Improved average order value (AOV)

Enhanced customer trust and satisfaction

“Fit confidence directly impacts revenue,” said Mr. Vedant B Hegde, CEO at Camweara. “With ‘Find My Size’ and our Ring Sizer App, we’re helping brands remove guesswork and help their customers checkout faster.”

Built for Scale, Designed for eCommerce

Camweara’s solutions are lightweight, mobile-first, and designed for seamless integration with platforms like Shopify. Retailers can easily install Camweara’s apps via the Shopify App Store and start delivering accurate size recommendations with minimal setup.

About Camweara

Camweara is a global leader in AI-powered virtual try-on and sizing technology, trusted by 150+ brands across fashion, jewelry, and eyewear. By combining computer vision, machine learning, and intuitive user experiences, Camweara helps retailers reduce the guesswork in online shopping, enabling customers to shop with confidence and brands to grow efficiently.

Find My Size

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