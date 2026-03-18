Light, Strong and Resource Efficient: Why Newsprint Paper Remains a Packaging Essential

Newsprint paper

SASTAMALA, PIRKANMAA, FINLAND, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As packaging operations seek material-efficient solutions which can be integrated into established recycling systems, newsprint paper remains widely used in protective wrapping and void fill applications. In response to this ongoing demand, Carccusupplies newsprint paper designed for use in logistics and industrial packaging workflows. Traditionally associated with newspaper production, this lightweight paper grade continues to support high-volume logistics environments where flexibility, cost control, and handling efficiency are key considerations.Lightweight Newsprint Supports Efficient Protective Packaging ApplicationsCarccuprovides newsprint paper in rolls and sheets for use in logistics, warehousing, and e-commerce packaging, where it is commonly utilized as interleaving paper, cushioning wrap, and carton filler. Reclaimed newsprint, or mackle, is typically produced from recycled or non-prime-grade raw materials. While not designed for moisture-resistant or heavy-load applications, the material offers sufficient surface strength and adaptability for dry protective uses across a range of industries.The material’s low weight supports transportation efficiency, and its fiber-based composition allows it to be integrated into established paper recycling streams. Through its certified sourcing and production systems, Carccu positions its newsprint paper within these established protective packaging applications as supply chains increasingly evaluate both cost structure and material documentation. Lightweight paper grades such as newsprint therefore continue to play a role in practical packaging systems.Flexographic Newsprint Paper Printing Integrates Branding into Protective PackagingCarccuapplies flexographic printing in newsprint paper printing for larger production runs to accommodate the printing of logos and other tailored prints directly onto paper materials, reducing the need for separate labels or additional packaging components. The high-output process allows markings to be added without altering the base material structure or introducing additional layers and is suitable for uncoated paper surfaces.Because newsprint is slightly absorbent and uncoated, print design typically emphasizes clarity and contrast over fine detail. This characteristic aligns with its primary use in transport protection rather than high-visibility retail display. Both prime-grade newsprint and reclaimed newsprint—known in Scandinavia as “mackle”—can be printed when aligned with the intended packaging application.Material Properties Define Handling and PerformanceThe grammage for protective packaging purposes in Carccuproducts is 45 g/m². The material’s low basis weight allows for easy wrapping and folding while maintaining adequate cushioning for dry goods during storage and transportation. Within protective packaging systems, the material grammage and fiber composition directly influence performance characteristics such as flexibility, tear resistance, and handling efficiency.As an uncoated grade of paper, newsprint remains breathable and straightforward with regard to processing in both manual and automated packaging lines. It is not intended for wet or grease-intensive applications, but remains suitable where weight efficiency and cost predictability are primary considerations.Certification Systems Verify Fiber TraceabilityThe traceability of forest-based raw materials has become increasingly important in global packaging supply chains. Carccusupplies newsprint paper under FSCChain of Custody (CoC) and PEFC Chain of Custody (CoC) certifications. These certification systems require documented procedures for the tracking of certified materials through the various stages of production and for verifying compliance through independent, accredited audits.FSCChain of Custody (CoC) certification confirms that wood-based materials originate from forests managed in accordance with environmental, social, and economic principles defined by the Forest Stewardship Council. PEFC Chain of Custody (CoC) certification provides a comparable framework, promoting sustainable forest management and traceability across international supply chains.Carccu materials also comply with the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). The EUDR requires companies which place certain forest-based products on the EU market to conduct due diligence and demonstrate that materials are legally sourced and not linked to deforestation or forest degradation after the defined cut-off date. Compliance involves traceability documentation, supplier verification, and risk assessment procedures.ISO Standards for Structure Quality and Environmental ManagementIn addition to raw material traceability, structured management systems guide production processes within the packaging industry. Carccuoperates under certified ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 management systems, where ISO 9001 establishes procedures for process control, documentation, corrective actions, and continuous improvement. ISO 14001 requires the identification and monitoring of environmental aspects, evaluation of compliance obligations, and systematic efforts for improving environmental performance over time.“Certification is proof through an external audit that we operate responsibly,” remarked Lasse Borg, Managing Director of Carccu.About Carccu Carccu® is a Finnish packaging manufacturer and flexographic printing company based in Sastamala, Finland. The company specializes in paper-based packaging solutions and serves customers across Europe and international markets.

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