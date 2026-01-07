Carccu® Introduces Flower Bouquet Wrapping Paper Trends for 2026 Påsklilja (Daffodil): Yellow-green accents evoking early spring freshness and light movement. Green Nature: Warm eucalyptus tones and botanical motifs designed to complement loose, nature-inspired bouquets.

New trends in color, material, and practical design shaping floral packaging for the year ahead

We design our paper to withstand moisture as much as possible while still being easy to recycle.” — Ritva Borg

SASTAMALA, PIRKANMAA, FINLAND, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the floral industry looks toward 2026, flower bouquet wrapping paper continues to evolve in response to broader developments in color forecasting, material performance, and packaging requirements. For the coming year, Carccu® flower paper designs reflect trends toward expressive yet restrained color palettes, clear visual structure, and paper-based materials intended to work within established recycling systems.Color Trends Influencing Flower Bouquet Wrapping Paper in 2026Color remains one of the most influential elements in floral presentation, and design forecasts for 2026 highlight tones drawn from nature and serenity. According to Ritva Borg, designer behind the Carccuflower paper collections:“Each year, the Pantone Color Institute announces a color that appears in interior design, fashion shows, and media. These color choices offer guidance and motivation, creating a mood for the year ahead. Based on these ideas, we have created our new spring collection.”These annual color signals provide a reference point for designers and brands as they interpret broader trends. In 2026, soft pinks, matcha greens, and blue-green tones such as “Transformative Teal”—named the 2026 Color of the Year by WGSN—appear alongside practical neutrals like beige and gray. Nostalgic retro palettes and subtle shimmering accents introduce contrast, while the overall visual language favors clarity over complexity.Within floristry, these color movements translate into wrapping papers that support loose, organic arrangements. Meadow-inspired bouquets, visible greenery, grasses, and unexpected textures continue to influence how flowers are tied and presented in Carccu2026 paper collection. Many of the designs are intended to work across multiple occasions rather than being limited to a single season, allowing florists greater flexibility in everyday use.Flower Bouquet Wrapping Paper Designs for 2026 Carccu® 2026 flower bouquet wrapping paper releases brings together a set of designs that interpret the year’s key color and pattern themes. The four designs included in the general collection—available across regular paper and kraft paper bases—demonstrate different approaches to framing floral arrangements.Green Nature centers on warm eucalyptus green, one of the defining tones for 2026. The color creates a grounded and calm visual impression while remaining refined. Botanical elements and layered greenery echo the continued popularity of meadow-style bouquets and natural compositions. Borg describes the thinking behind the design as follows:“This color is a response to the present moment—simple and earthy, yet elegant. It connects us to nature while remaining refined.”Påsklilja (Daffodil) introduces yellow-green tones associated with early spring and renewal. The design evokes fresh air, emerging greenery, and the anticipation of flowering fields. The pattern adds light movement to bouquets, making it suitable for seasonal and everyday floral use.Lupine reflects a return to country floral aesthetics. Pastel pinks and violets, combined with green tones, create a oft visual rhythm that complements smaller blooms and garden-style arrangements. Borg explains:“With this design, we wanted to bring back that sense of romance and abundance—like flowers picked from a blooming meadow.”Noviflora focuses on restraint and subtlety. Pale hues and gentle contrasts place emphasis on the flowers rather than the wrapping. Inspired by the symbolic associations of the anemone—often linked to anticipation and calm—the design supports refined bouquets and minimal compositions.“Here we wanted to highlight the beauty of the flowers and their delicate, light color tones,” Borg explains.In addition to Green Nature, Påsklilja, Lupine, and Noviflora, Carccuwill introduce Christmas-themed flower bouquet wrapping paper designs later in 2026 as a separate seasonal release.From Ready-Made Designs for Custom-Printed Flower Bouquet Wrapping PaperAlongside ready-made flower paper designs, Carccuoffers custom-printed floral wrapping paper . This allows florists and retailers to incorporate logos, brand colors, or short messages directly onto the paper, using a single paper-based material for the entire package. Custom printing supports consistent brand recognition without the need for separate labels or additional packaging elements. Printing quality is designed to maintain clarity and color accuracy across different paper grades, whether the design approach is minimal or more expressive.Flower Paper with a Focus on Recyclability and Verified CertificationsIndustry discussions at events such as IFTF and Royal FloraHolland have underscored the importance of favoring single-material solutions where possible and packaging that consumers can easily sort and recycle. Material choices are playing a more visible role in flower bouquet wrapping paper, including within Carccu’s 2026 collections, where material performance and end-of-life considerations are addressed together at the design stage. As Borg notes:“We design our paper to withstand moisture as much as possible while still being easy to recycle.”Carccuhas been granted PEFC Chain of Custody (CoC) and FSCChain of Custody (CoC) certifications, and production follows ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 management systems. Material specifications are also shaped by European packaging regulations, including the EU’s new Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, so that the flower bouquet wrapping papers are compliant with both current requirements and upcoming regulatory changes.About CarccuCarccuis a Finnish packaging manufacturer and flexographic printing company based in Sastamala, Finland. The company specializes in flower bouquet wrapping papers, food packaging papers, and other paper-based packaging solutions, serving customers across Europe and international markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.