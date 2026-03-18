Patient Preference Shifts Toward Scarless Breast Augmentation in Los Alamitos, CA

Dr. Raman Mehrzad,

Los Alamitos-based surgeon Dr. Raman Mehrzad reports increased patient demand for breast augmentation techniques with minimal visible scarring.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scarless Breast Augmentation by Plastic Surgeon Dr. Raman Mehrzad Gains Rapid Popularity in Los Alamitos, CAA growing number of patients are turning to scarless breast augmentation as a preferred option for breast enhancement, driven by increasing demand for natural-looking results without visible scarring.Plastic Surgeon Dr. Raman Mehrzad, based in Los Alamitos, California at Ocean Plastic Surgery Center , is seeing a notable rise in patients specifically requesting this advanced technique as awareness continues to expand across Southern California and beyond.Unlike traditional breast augmentation methods that typically involve incisions on or around the breast, this approach utilizes a hidden incision placed in the underarm, allowing for breast enhancement while minimizing visible signs of surgery.Why Patients Are Requesting This ApproachThe increasing interest in scarless breast augmentation reflects a broader shift in patient preferences toward discretion, faster recovery, and more natural outcomes.No Visible Scars on the BreastPatients are able to enhance their appearance while avoiding scars directly on the breast, which remains a primary concern for many individuals considering surgery.Natural-Looking ResultsThe technique is designed to create a balanced and proportionate outcome, aligning with the growing trend toward subtle, refined enhancements.Reduced DowntimeAdvancements in surgical methods may support a smoother recovery process, allowing many patients to return to normal activities more quickly.*A Shift Toward Discreet Aesthetic Procedures“Patients today are prioritizing results that look natural and avoid obvious signs of surgery,” said Dr. Raman Mehrzad of Ocean Plastic Surgery Center. “The interest in scarless breast augmentation reflects that shift toward more discreet and refined outcomes.”As patients continue to research their options more thoroughly, procedures that minimize visible indicators of surgery are becoming increasingly popular.Consultation & CandidacyIndividuals considering breast augmentation are encouraged to schedule a consultation at Ocean Plastic Surgery Center to determine if this approach is appropriate for their goals. Surgical techniques and outcomes vary based on individual anatomy and desired results.About Ocean Plastic Surgery CenterOcean Plastic Surgery Center, located in Los Alamitos, California, offers advanced surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures under the direction of Dr. Raman Mehrzad. The practice focuses on delivering personalized treatment plans, natural-looking results, and the latest innovations in cosmetic surgery.

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