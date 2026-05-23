Ocean Plastic Surgery Center reports growing demand for tummy tuck surgery following pregnancy, weight loss, and GLP-1 medication use.

Many patients after pregnancy or major weight loss seek tummy tuck surgery to restore abdominal contour, improve core support, and achieve more natural body proportions” — Dr. Raman Mehrzad

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean Plastic Surgery Center https://www.oceanplasticsurgery.com?utm_source=chatgpt.com ), led by Dr. Raman Mehrzad, is reporting increasing demand for tummy tuck surgery and advanced body contouring procedures among patients throughout Southern California seeking abdominal restoration after pregnancy, significant weight loss, and age-related body changes.Tummy tuck surgery, medically known as abdominoplasty, continues to rank among the most researched cosmetic surgery procedures in the United States. According to the practice, patients are increasingly seeking procedures designed to address loose abdominal skin, weakened abdominal muscles, stubborn lower abdominal fullness, and loss of waistline definition that cannot be corrected through exercise or weight loss alone.Ocean Plastic Surgery Center has seen a particularly strong increase in consultations from post-pregnancy patients and individuals who have undergone major weight loss, including patients using GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. While these medications may contribute to substantial weight reduction, many patients are left with excess abdominal skin and tissue laxity that often require surgical correction to achieve a more refined body contour.“A tummy tuck is much more than skin tightening,” said Dr. Raman Mehrzad. “For many patients, especially after pregnancy or major weight loss, the procedure can restore abdominal support, improve body proportions, and help patients feel more confident in their appearance.”Ocean Plastic Surgery Center approaches tummy tuck surgery as a comprehensive body contouring procedure focused on restoring balance between the abdominal skin, fat, and musculature. Surgical planning is individualized for each patient based on anatomy, skin quality, muscle separation, and long-term aesthetic goals.The practice utilizes advanced low-scar incision techniques designed to position incisions as discreetly as anatomically possible while maintaining natural-looking abdominal contouring. Many procedures also include repair of abdominal muscle separation, commonly known as diastasis recti, to improve core integrity and abdominal flatness following pregnancy or major weight fluctuations.Patients frequently combine tummy tuck surgery with liposuction or additional body contouring procedures to further enhance waistline definition and overall body proportions.Located in Los Alamitos, Ocean Plastic Surgery Center serves patients throughout Orange County, Long Beach, Newport Beach, Irvine, and the greater Southern California region seeking natural-looking cosmetic surgery results in a patient-focused environment.The practice specializes in tummy tuck surgery, liposuction, mommy makeover procedures, breast surgery, facial rejuvenation, and post-weight-loss body contouring. Dr. Raman Mehrzad is known for combining advanced surgical techniques with individualized treatment planning designed to create refined and natural-looking cosmetic outcomes.For more information, visit [Ocean Plastic Surgery Center]( https://www.oceanplasticsurgery.com?utm_source=chatgpt.com ).Media Contact:Ocean Plastic Surgery CenterLos Alamitos, California562-594-5996[www.oceanplasticsurgery.com]( https://www.oceanplasticsurgery.com?utm_source=chatgpt.com

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