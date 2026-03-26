Dr. Raman Mehrzad Reports Increase in Patients Using PPO Out-of-Network Benefits for Medically Necessary Plastic Surgery

Dr. Raman Mehrzad,

Growing awareness in Orange County and Southern California is helping patients access reconstructive procedures through PPO out-of-network benefits.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Raman Mehrzad of Ocean Plastic Surgery Center Reports Increase in Patients Using PPO Out-of-Network Benefits for Medically Necessary Plastic SurgeryGrowing Awareness in Orange County and Southern California Expands Access to Reconstructive ProceduresAn increasing number of patients in Orange County and throughout Southern California are exploring PPO insurance plans with out-of-network benefits to help cover medically necessary plastic surgery, according to Raman Mehrzad, MD, MBA, MHL, of Ocean Plastic Surgery Center in Los Alamitos, California.As awareness continues to grow, more patients are seeking consultations to determine whether procedures commonly perceived as cosmetic may qualify for insurance coverage when medical necessity criteria are met.“We are seeing more patients who are surprised to learn their PPO insurance may provide out-of-network benefits for certain procedures,” says Dr. Mehrzad. “Many simply were not aware this was an option.”Increased Awareness Driving Patient ConsultationsWith greater access to online education, patients are becoming more informed about conditions that may qualify for treatment. At Ocean Plastic Surgery Center, there has been a rise in consultations for patients experiencing chronic pain, functional limitations, and excess skin following weight loss.Procedures that may qualify for insurance coverage depending on individual plans include: Breast reduction surgery for chronic neck and back painSeptoplasty and functional rhinoplasty for breathing obstructionPanniculectomy after significant weight lossScar revision for painful or restrictive scarsCoverage varies by insurance provider and typically requires detailed documentation including medical history, prior treatments, and clinical evaluation.Importance of Proper Evaluation and DocumentationDr. Mehrzad emphasizes that proper evaluation is critical when determining potential eligibility for insurance coverage.“Insurance companies require clear documentation to assess medical necessity,” he explains. “A thorough consultation helps patients understand their options and next steps.”About Ocean Plastic Surgery CenterOcean Plastic Surgery Center in Los Alamitos, California provides both reconstructive and cosmetic procedures for patients throughout Orange County, Long Beach, and Southern California. The practice focuses on individualized care and advanced surgical techniques to address both functional concerns and aesthetic goals.Learn more at:

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