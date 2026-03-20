THE.Hosting Launches Domain Registration Across 100+ Zones

International hosting provider expands its infrastructure ecosystem, enabling seamless domain and hosting management within a single platform

We found that project owners were either forced to manage multiple vendors or spend time coordinating between registrars and hosting providers — neither of which is efficient for modern businesses” — Product Manager at THE.Hosting

NETHERLANDS, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE.Hosting has announced the launch of domain name registration services , allowing clients to manage both domains and hosting infrastructure within a single platform. The new functionality eliminates the need to work with separate domain registrars and hosting providers, streamlining the process of launching online projects.Everything in One PlaceLaunching a digital project has traditionally involved multiple providers — one for domain registration, another for hosting, and often a third for DNS management. This fragmented approach results in multiple accounts, separate billing systems, and unnecessary coordination when connecting services.THE.Hosting addresses this inefficiency by consolidating domain and hosting management into a single platform.How It WorksDomain registration is fully integrated into the THE.Hosting client area, providing a streamlined and intuitive experience:— Domain search: check availability across 100+ domain zone— Popular TLDs: .com, .net, .org, .io, .dev, .app, and more— Specialized zones: industry-specific domains for niche use cases— Instant payment: multiple payment methods available directly in the client area— Automatic integration: domains are instantly connected to hosting servicesThe process is straightforward: users enter a desired domain name, instantly check availability, review alternatives if needed, and complete registration in just a few clicks.Designed for Real-World Use CasesThe integrated approach is particularly valuable for:— Startups launching MVPs with minimal setup time— Web agencies managing multiple client projects from a single dashboard— Developers deploying test environments and prototypes— Businesses requiring fast time-to-market for new servicesGlobal Infrastructure IntegrationA key advantage of THE.Hosting’s domain service is its direct integration with a global server infrastructure spanning 50+ countries. Customers can register a domain and immediately connect it to a server in their preferred region, whether in Europe, North America, or Asia-Pacific.— All registered domains include:— Free DNS hosting on resilient infrastructure— A user-friendly DNS management panel— Instant propagation of DNS changes— 24/7 technical support— Transparent renewal pricing with no hidden feesAbout THE.HostingTHE.Hosting is an international hosting provider specializing in high-performance VPS and dedicated server solutions. The company delivers KVM-based virtualization with guaranteed resources, 10 Gbps network connectivity, and 24/7 technical support across more than 50 global locations.THE.Hosting focuses on transparency, reliability, and straightforward pricing — without hidden costs.

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