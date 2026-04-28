THE.Hosting Earns Two HostAdvice Awards for 2026: Top 10 Dedicated Hosting and Excellent Service

Infrastructure and support are integral components of a single product. These results reflect how customers experience both in practice” — said the Head of Sales at THE.Hosting

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE.Hosting , an international hosting provider, has been awarded Top 10 Dedicated Hosting and Excellent Service by HostAdvice for 2026. Both distinctions are based on verified customer reviews and algorithmic evaluation conducted by the platform.HostAdvice is a global review aggregator that combines user feedback with independent technical analysis to generate rankings. The platform applies a structured verification process designed to ensure the authenticity and reliability of submitted reviews.At the time of evaluation, THE.Hosting’s profile included 244 verified customer reviews , forming a statistically meaningful basis for both award outcomes.Recognition in Dedicated InfrastructureThe Top 10 Dedicated Hosting category includes providers with established infrastructure and international presence. Rankings are determined based on customer assessments of performance, reliability, and overall service delivery.THE.Hosting’s inclusion reflects consistently strong evaluations across several key areas, including infrastructure stability, hardware performance under sustained workloads, network reliability, as well as the speed and accuracy of service provisioning.The company operates dedicated server infrastructure across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, offering configurations based on Intel Xeon processors, NVMe storage, and network connectivity of up to 10 Gbps.Recognition for Service QualityThe Excellent Service award is based on customer evaluations of technical support performance. The assessment takes into account response times, the quality and completeness of issue resolution, and overall customer satisfaction.THE.Hosting provides 24/7 technical support through a ticketing system, live chat, email, and phone, ensuring continuous availability across all active regions.Maintaining consistent support performance while expanding infrastructure to more than 50 global locations reflects a structured and scalable operational approach.Dual Recognition Across Core AreasReceiving both awards within the same evaluation cycle highlights performance across both infrastructure and service quality, demonstrating a balanced approach to product and service delivery.About THE.HostingTHE.Hosting is an international hosting provider specializing in VPS and dedicated server solutions. The company delivers KVM-based virtualization with guaranteed resources, network connectivity of up to 10 Gbps, and 24/7 technical support.The infrastructure spans more than 50 global locations across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.For more information, visit: https://the.hosting/

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