From BPO to BTO: Conectys Redefines Global Outsourcing with a Four‑Talent Operating Model

Conectys’ Four‑Talent Operating Model brings new energy to global BTO. Conectys is a global CX and Trust & Safety partner helping bold brands scale, protect, and transform. Conectys agents at work in our office Conectys statistics from client case studies

Conectys introduces a groundbreaking BTO Four‑Talent sourcing model uniting CX experts, native AI, a global Gig workforce, and EoR solutions.

That's why we take AI so seriously. Accurate, fair, strictly guardrailed and compliant. No shortcuts, just better quality, stronger safeguards, and more reliable outcomes for the brands we support.” — Arnold Cobbaert, CEO Conectys

GLOBAL, ROMANIA, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than 20 years of leadership in the BPO industry, Conectys is advancing beyond traditional Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) toward Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO).BPO (Business Process Outsourcing): Focuses on efficiency. Handing off a specific pro to a pro to save cost, usually through wage arbitration. BTO (Business Transformation Outsourcing): Focuses on evolution. partnering with an expert to redesign your processes and strategy to achieve a massive competitive leap.This shift is supported by a defined Four‑Talent Operating Model that brings together CX professionals, native AI, a global Gig network, and EoR solutions, all powered by deep client partnerships, human empathy, and responsible automation.Conectys has rebuilt how it works to deliver multilingual customer experience and Trust & Safety services: new leaders, redesigned solutions, an expanded global site network, and AI woven into the fabric of every internal and client-facing process, all combined with a deep understanding of client needs. The result is a live operating framework that many outsourcers are only now beginning to experiment with.Four Talents, One BrainHere’s how the Four‑Talent Model works in practice, blending different minds, skills, and capabilities into one unstoppable BTO team:1. High‑caliber, multilingual agents in global hubs handling complex, high‑empathy interactions.2. Advanced AI capabilities, including chatbots, fully interactive voicebots, conversational AI agents, and email bots, all working autonomously in over 100 languages.3. A curated multilingual Gig workforce in 180‑plus countries that switches on extra capacity instantly when demand spikes.4. Employer of Record (EoR) expertise for compliant global hiring, with fast setup and full control over your teams, hosted in Conectys facilities or Client facilities.This combination brings a fresh wind into the industry. “Not long ago, a gaming client came to us with a rush brief,” says Arnold Cobbaert, Founder and CEO at Conectys. “They were about to launch an international fantasy league around a major tournament, with millions of users, real‑time engagement, and a rapid influx of user‑generated content, and the clock was already ticking. They reached out to us in fear of how to solve such a massive challenge with the limitations of a traditional BPO approach: setting up a massive, dedicated workforce, tackling slow recruitment, systemic bottlenecks, limited delivery elasticity, and high costs.Instead, we switched on our Gig workforce in key markets for instant multilingual coverage, pulled in seasoned CX professionals to handle escalations and VIP players, and plugged in our AI moderation platform to scan and filter content in real time, going from zero to full global coverage in under three weeks. That is a perfect example of what our Four-Talent Model can do in practice. You work with your clients to rethink traditional approaches for massive gains in speed, elasticity, and efficiency. It is not a buzzword, but a real transformation with measurable outcomes.”AI that Never MisleadsTechnology is a key part of the Conectys BTO model, and behind this engine sits a layer of responsible AI and governance. Conectys designs its services around GDPR, the Digital Services Act (DSA), and emerging AI legal frameworks.In its CX practice, this translates into conversational AI through voice, chat, and email, but extends to workforce management, automated QA auditing 100% of all interactions, and deep analytics. In its content moderation solutions, this results in automated recognition of content policy violations. In its Data Labeling practice, it drives greater efficiency through pre-annotation and higher quality through double-blind annotation.The aim is clear: make operations faster, safer, and more resilient while keeping clients on the right side of regulations. This reflects Conectys’ “Be Good” philosophy, which prioritizes ethical, transparent use of AI in high‑stakes environments.“Our clients cannot afford AI that behaves unpredictably or lands them in headlines for the wrong reasons,” Cobbaert adds. “That is why we take AI so seriously. Accurate, fair, strictly guardrailed and compliant by design. No shortcuts, just better quality, stronger safeguards, and more reliable outcomes for the brands we support.”Built for High‑Stakes BrandsConectys’ evolution into Business Transformation Outsourcing is largely driven by its deep involvement in mission‑critical, high‑visibility digital journeys, where every interaction and piece of content matters. Among the company’s clients are digital platforms, fintechs, e‑commerce brands, and gaming organizations that need an expert partner who not only runs their operations but also helps redesign and continually improve them, removing barriers, raising quality, and keeping them ahead of the curve.Rebranding as the Final LayerThe new visual identity marks the latest step in Conectys’ evolution and is fully aligned with its refreshed business strategy. The company first built a clear outsourcing advantage, then translated it into a design that accurately represents it. The brand is now sharper, more composed, and unmistakably digitally grounded.About ConectysConectys is a global outsourcing and transformation provider specializing in multilingual CX, content moderation, and data annotation services. With more than 20 years of experience, it has grown from a regional BPO into a strategic Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) partner for multinational brands. Today, Conectys delivers solutions in over 100 languages across EMEA, APAC, LATAM, and North America and operates 14 delivery hubs worldwide. Its key strength is the ability to combine skilled people, AI expertise, and a global Gig workforce spanning more than 180 countries, making it easier to launch, adapt, and scale outsourcing projects.About Arnold CobbaertArnold Cobbaert is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Conectys. He leads the company’s global strategy and transformation agenda, focusing on high‑impact partnerships and long‑term client outcomes. Trained as a chemist, he brings a systems‑thinking approach to outsourcing in sectors where speed, security, and regulatory compliance are critical.

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