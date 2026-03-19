Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market Report 2026

TBRC's Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market 2026 redefining IT workflows with scalable solutions – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The cloud IT service management (ITSM) market is dominated by a mix of global enterprise software companies and specialized IT infrastructure technology firms. Companies are focusing on cloud-native service management platforms, AI-driven automation solutions, incident and problem management tools, and enhanced cybersecurity and compliance frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent operational and regulatory standards. Emphasis on service reliability, process standardization, and integration with enterprise IT ecosystems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving IT service management sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market?

• According to our research, ServiceNow Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 6% market share. The enterprise solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the cloud IT service management market, provides a comprehensive suite of ITSM tools, workflow automation platforms, incident and problem management solutions, and analytics capabilities that support efficient IT operations, digital transformation, and regulatory compliance in enterprise environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market?

Major companies operating in the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market are ServiceNow Inc., Atlassian Corporation Pty Ltd, BMC Software Inc., Ivanti Inc., Broadcom Inc., International Business Machines (IBM), Freshworks Inc., ManageEngine, SolarWinds Corporation, Zendesk Inc., TOPdesk International B. V., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), Open Text Corporation, Workday Inc., Splunk Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Agiloft Inc., SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corporation, HappyFox Inc., HCL Remedy OnDemand, EasyVista S.A., SysAid Technologies Ltd., Hornbill Systems Ltd., Efecte Plc, InvGate SRL, 4me Inc. (Xurrent), Micro Focus International plc, PagerDuty Inc., Datadog Inc., Zscaler Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Google LLC, Okta Inc., Adobe Inc., Snowflake Inc., Dropbox Inc., Elastic N.V., New Relic Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market?

• The market is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 34% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects significant technological capabilities, integration of advanced IT workflows, adherence to enterprise security standards, demand for seamless cloud-based service management, and the need for reliability and scalability in corporate IT environments. Leading players such as ServiceNow Inc., Atlassian Corporation Pty Ltd, BMC Software Inc., Ivanti Inc., Broadcom Inc., International Business Machines (IBM), Freshworks Inc., ManageEngine, SolarWinds Corporation, Zendesk Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified software portfolios, established enterprise client networks, global service offerings, and continuous innovation in cloud IT service management solutions. As demand for automated workflows, integrated IT operations, and scalable cloud-based service platforms grows, strategic partnerships, product development, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o ServiceNow Inc. (6%)

o Atlassian Corporation Pty Ltd (5%)

o BMC Software Inc. (4%)

o Ivanti Inc. (4%)

o Broadcom Inc. (3%)

o International Business Machines (IBM) (3%)

o Freshworks Inc. (3%)

o ManageEngine (3%)

o SolarWinds Corporation (3%)

o Zendesk Inc. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, NetApp, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi Vantara LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Supermicro Computer, Inc., Pure Storage, Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology Holdings plc, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Micron Technology, Inc., and Cray Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market include Arrow Electronics, Inc., Avnet, Inc., Ingram Micro Inc., Tech Data Corporation, CDW Corporation, Synnex Corporation, ALSO Holding AG, ScanSource, Inc., WPG Holdings Limited, D&H Distributing Company, Westcon Group, Exertis Holdings Ltd., Exclusive Networks SA, Redington Limited, Nuvias Group, Bell Microproducts, Macnica, Inc., EET Group A/S, SYNNEX West, Farnell / Newark, Allied Electronics & Automation, Heilind Electronics, Anixter International Inc., PCM, Inc., and TTI, Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market?

• Major end users in the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market include ServiceNow, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., Atlassian Corporation Plc, Micro Focus International plc, Cherwell Software, Inc., Ivanti, Inc., Freshworks, Inc., ManageEngine, CA Technologies, IBM Cloud ITSM Solutions, Salesforce Service Cloud, SAP SE, HPE GreenLake, Oracle Cloud ITSM, Dell Boomi, Remedy IT Service Management, SysAid Technologies Ltd., SolarWinds, Inc., TeamDynamix, Inc., Axios Systems, Inc., EasyVista, Inc., 4me, Inc., Alloy Software, Inc., Matrix42 AG, and TOPdesk BV.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Artificial intelligence-based conversational platforms are transforming the cloud IT service management market by enhancing automation, improving workflow efficiency, and enabling real-time, natural language support for enterprise operations.

• Example: In June 2023 ServiceNow launched Now Assist in Virtual Agent, providing direct access to generative AI capabilities within enterprise workflows.

• Its intuitive conversational interface, contextual understanding, and seamless integration across applications improve service delivery, accelerate issue resolution, and enhance employee productivity across enterprise IT environments.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Event-Driven Automation Streamlining IT Workflows And Reducing Manual Effort

• AI-Powered Autonomous Agents Enhancing User Experience And Task Optimization

• Expansion Of Generative AI Capabilities Enabling Smarter IT Support And Faster Resolution

• Integration Of Configuration Management Databases Improving Visibility And IT Governance

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