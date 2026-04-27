Smart Infrastructure Market forecast to reach $1224.4 Billion by 2030 with a 20% CAGR.

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The Business Research Company’s Smart Infrastructure Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our 2026 market reports now feature richer, more decision-focused data, including market attractiveness scoring, total addressable market (TAM), company scoring matrix, Excel dashboards with forecasts, key technologies and trends, supply chain analysis, upcoming startups, key products, market hotspots, and improved visuals.

The smart infrastructure sector is experiencing remarkable growth as cities and industries increasingly adopt cutting-edge technologies to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability. With rapid advancements in connectivity and data analytics, the market is set for substantial expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and the overall outlook shaping this evolving industry.

Smart Infrastructure Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory

The smart infrastructure market has witnessed swift development recently. It is projected to increase from $492.55 billion in 2025 to $590.01 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. This growth over the past years has been fueled by rapid urbanization and infrastructure expansion, growing demand for energy-efficient solutions, the integration of IoT-enabled monitoring technologies, government initiatives supporting smart city projects, and an increasing requirement for real-time infrastructure analytics.

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Looking ahead, the market is poised for even more accelerated growth. By 2030, the smart infrastructure market is expected to reach $1,224.41 billion, growing at a CAGR of 20.0%. This surge is driven by rising investments in AI-powered infrastructure optimization, expanded deployment of edge computing and cloud-based monitoring systems, enhanced integration of smart safety and security technologies, greater emphasis on environmental monitoring and utility management, and the increasing adoption of blockchain for managing infrastructure data. Key trends during this period include the rising popularity of predictive maintenance, growing needs for smart metering and energy management, expanded use of digital twin platforms, development of advanced traffic and mobility management systems, and a stronger focus on system integration and managed services.

Understanding Smart Infrastructure and Its Role

Smart infrastructure encompasses both physical and digital systems that leverage connected technologies such as sensors, data networks, automation, and advanced analytics. These technologies work together to monitor, manage, and optimize the performance of various infrastructure assets in real time. This approach enables more efficient, reliable, and sustainable operations across sectors like transportation, energy, water management, buildings, and communications by facilitating data-driven decision-making and adaptive control mechanisms.

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The Impact of 5G Adoption on the Smart Infrastructure Market

One of the significant factors propelling the growth of the smart infrastructure market is the widespread adoption of 5G technology. The deployment of 5G networks and devices offers faster connectivity, ultra-low latency, and enhanced digital experiences. This technology supports applications requiring real-time communication and high performance, including gaming, autonomous vehicles, smart city developments, and industrial automation. As 5G networks continue to expand, there is an increasing demand for smart infrastructure components like connected sensors, edge computing platforms, intelligent transportation systems, and advanced communication frameworks to support dense network coverage, optimize performance, and ensure reliability.

For example, according to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, a leading information and communication technology firm based in Sweden, global 5G subscriptions are projected to rise from 2.9 billion in 2025 to 6.3 billion by 2030. This rapid increase highlights how 5G adoption is a major catalyst driving investments and growth in the smart infrastructure sector.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the smart infrastructure market, showcasing its strong position in adopting advanced technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding urbanization, government initiatives, and increasing technology adoption. The smart infrastructure market report covers significant regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global trends and opportunities.

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