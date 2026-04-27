Lysine Market Overview Lysine Market Size Lysine Market Growth

The Business Research Company's Lysine Industry Report: Key Drivers, Trends and Future Prospects

Expected to grow to $13.24 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Lysine market to surpass $13 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Amino Acid market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $48 billion by 2030, with Lysine to represent around 27% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $9,315 billion by 2030, the Lysine market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Lysine Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the lysine market in 2030, valued at $7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing demand for animal protein, rising consumption of meat and poultry products, expanding livestock and aquaculture industries, growing adoption of amino acid–based feed additives to improve animal nutrition, increasing industrial livestock production, and rising feed manufacturing activities across countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Lysine Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the lysine market in 2030, valued at $3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to expanding livestock and poultry production, rising demand for high-protein animal feed, increasing industrial-scale feed manufacturing, strong presence of domestic amino acid producers, growing focus on improving feed efficiency and animal nutrition, and supportive government policies promoting modernization of the livestock and feed industries across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Lysine Market In 2030?

The lysine market is segmented by type into lysine hydrochloride, lysine monohydrate, and other types. The lysine hydrochloride market will be the largest segment of the lysine market segmented by type, accounting for 69% or $9 billion of the total in 2030. The lysine hydrochloride market will be supported by the increasing demand for lysine hydrochloride in animal feed production, growing global consumption of meat and livestock products, rising focus on improving animal nutrition and feed efficiency, cost-effectiveness and high bioavailability of lysine hydrochloride compared to other forms, expanding livestock and poultry farming industries, and increasing adoption of amino acid–based feed additives to enhance animal growth and health.

The lysine market is segmented by grade into food grade, feed grade, and pharma grade. The feed grade market will be the largest segment of the lysine market segmented by grade, accounting for 67% or $9 billion of the total in 2030. The feed grade market will be supported by the increasing demand for high-quality animal protein, rising global livestock production, growing use of amino acid–based feed additives to improve animal nutrition and growth performance, expansion of the poultry and swine industries, increasing focus on cost-effective feed optimization by livestock producers, and the shift toward sustainable and efficient animal farming practices.

The lysine market is segmented by form into powder, liquid and granules. The powder market will be the largest segment of the lysine market segmented by form, accounting for 60% or $8 billion of the total in 2030. The powder market will be supported by the increasing demand for cost-effective and easy-to-handle feed additives, widespread use of powdered lysine in animal nutrition and livestock feed formulations, longer shelf life and storage convenience compared to liquid forms, growing global demand for meat and animal-based products, expanding livestock and poultry production, and advancements in amino acid manufacturing and feed processing technologies.

The lysine market is segmented by application into carbocysteine lysine, lysine acetate, fosravuconazole L-lysine ethanolate, epsilon-lysine-rhein, and other derivatives. The carbocysteine market will be the largest segment of the lysine market segmented by application, accounting for 41% or $5 billion of the total in 2030. The carbocysteine lysine market will be supported by the increasing demand for respiratory and mucolytic therapeutic formulations, widespread use in pharmaceutical applications for treating chronic respiratory conditions, growing prevalence of respiratory disorders across global populations, rising demand for effective drug delivery and bioavailability enhancement, expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing activities, and continuous advancements in drug formulation and lysine-based compound development.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Lysine Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the lysine market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Lysine Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global lysine market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to drive rising demand for animal feed and livestock production, increasing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements, expanding livestock and feed industry in emerging economies, growing focus on improving feed efficiency and animal nutrition, and increasing adoption of amino acid-based feed additives across the global agriculture sector.

Rising Demand For Animal Feed And Livestock Production– The rising demand for animal feed and livestock production are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the lysine market by 2030. Lysine is an essential amino acid used to improve feed conversion efficiency and support healthy animal growth. With global meat consumption and livestock populations rising, feed manufacturers increasingly incorporate lysine to optimize protein utilization and reduce feed costs. This strong reliance on animal nutrition continues to support steady market growth. As a result, rising demand for animal feed and livestock production is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.9% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Demand For Functional Foods And Dietary Supplements- The increasing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the lysine market by 2030. Lysine is widely used in functional foods, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements due to its role in protein synthesis, immune support, and muscle health. Growing health awareness and demand for protein-enriched diets are expanding the use of lysine in fortified foods, energy bars, and nutritional supplements. This trend is particularly strong in developed markets where consumers increasingly seek functional ingredients that support overall wellness. Consequently, increasing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements are projected to contribute around 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Livestock And Feed Industry In Emerging Economies- Expansion of livestock and feed industry in emerging economies is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for lysine market by 2030. Increasing disposable income and population growth are boosting consumption of meat, dairy, and animal-based products. As a result, feed manufacturers are expanding production capacity and incorporating lysine to enhance feed efficiency and support large-scale animal farming operations. Therefore, expansion of livestock and feed industry in emerging economies is projected to contribute approximately 2.1% annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Lysine Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the lysine hydrochloride market, the lysine monohydrate market, and the other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $5 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for high-protein animal feed, expanding livestock and poultry production, increasing focus on cost-efficient feed formulations, advancements in fermentation-based amino acid production technologies, and growing adoption of nutritional feed additives to enhance animal growth and health. This surge reflects the strengthening emphasis on improving feed efficiency, optimizing livestock productivity, and supporting sustainable animal nutrition practices, fuelling transformative growth within the broader animal feed additives and amino acid industry.

The lysine hydrochloride market is projected to grow by $3 billion, the lysine monohydrate market by $1 billion, and other types market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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