Saskatchewan Public Libraries Receive Internet Improvements

CANADA, March 17 - Released on March 17, 2026

Rural public libraries across Saskatchewan will soon benefit from improved internet equipment as the Government of Saskatchewan works with SaskTel to upgrade routers in 245 communities. These new devices will enhance network security, improve Wi-Fi speed and reliability and ensure libraries are equipped for the future.

The nearly $500,000 investment will continue to support the existing CommunityNet (CNET) service to libraries, including free Wi-Fi. CNet is a private network connecting all educational organizations and libraries in a single, provincial network. The new routers provide state-of-the-art security features and will keep pace with increasing local demands on the network over the next five years.

"Ensuring each rural public library has the necessary network capacity in place is crucial to providing high-quality services," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "We recognize the vital role our public libraries play in the education landscape, and these improvements mean faster, more reliable connections for learning, working and staying connected."

All devices will be provided to the libraries by July 31, 2026.

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