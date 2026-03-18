Carziqo marks second anniversary, says it will continue building intelligent mobility platform

UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent mobility platform Carziqo said on Wednesday it had reached its second anniversary and would continue expanding its platform development, operational systems and related business activities.The company said that over the past two years it has focused on building out mobility-related applications, with priority areas including platform operations, service system development and brand expansion. It did not disclose new fundraising figures or operating data as part of the anniversary announcement.The milestone comes as the global mobility sector continues shifting toward digitalized and intelligent transport systems, with competition increasingly centered not only on technology development but also on dispatch efficiency, service reliability, asset management and commercialization.Carziqo said the second anniversary marked a stage in its development and that it would continue advancing its business around intelligent, platform-based and coordinated operations.Industry observers say the longer-term outlook for mobility platforms will depend on factors including technology deployment, operating efficiency, regulatory conditions and market acceptance.Carziqo said it plans to continue strengthening platform capabilities while exploring broader application scenarios in the next stage of its development.

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