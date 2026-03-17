NEWS RELEASE: Maryland’s Small Acreage Cover Crop Program Now Accepting Applications 

March 17, 2026

Maryland’s Small Acreage Cover Crop Program Now Accepting Applications

Grants Available for Small Farms and Urban Growers Who Plant Less Than 10 Acres

Annapolis, MD -(March 17, 2026) —The Maryland Department of Agriculture today announced that the sign-up period for its Small Acreage Cover Crop Program runs March 16 through April 24, 2026. This program provides grants to help small farms and urban growers plant cover crops on their production areas to build healthy soils, improve crop yields, protect local water quality, improve climate resilience, and provide other environmental benefits.

This program is for urban and small-scale producers who do not qualify for the traditional cover crop program. Operations that plant less than ten (10) acres of qualifying cover crops—including cereal grains or cover crop seed mixes—are encouraged to apply for our grants. Financial assistance for this program is capped at $1,500 per grower, per year.

“Locally grown food provides both environmental and health benefits for communities,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Our small-scale and urban farmers recognize the value of cover crops for enhancing soil health. For a third year, we’re excited to offer cover crop grants to these vital producers and encourage them to apply early,” he added.

Urban and small-scale producers may download grant applications from MDA’s website. Applications must be postmarked by April 24, 2026, for consideration in this year’s program. Here are the program highlights:

The maximum payment per grower is $1,500 per year.

Reimbursement covers the cost of seed (including shipping), labor (capped at $15 per hour), custom services, and equipment rental fees.

Growers will be reimbursed based on paid receipts.

Eligible species include single cereal grains or cover crop seed mixes.

Cover crops may be planted in open plots/fields, raised beds, or a high tunnel.

Growers should follow cover crop planting recommendations made by the seed manufacturer or the University of Maryland Extension for eligible species.

The Small Acreage Cover Crop Program is funded by the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund and managed by the department’s Small Farm and Urban Agriculture Program. Growers who want to apply for these small-acreage cover crop grants should contact Bill Tharpe, Program Administrator for the Small Farm & Urban Agriculture Program at [email protected] or 410-841-5869. For additional information, please visit the website.

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