NEWS RELEASE: Maryland Chefs Encouraged to Submit Recipes for Governor Moore’s ‘Buy Local’ Cookout

May 20, 2026

Maryland Chefs Encouraged to Submit Recipes for Governor Moore’s ‘Buy Local’ Cookout

Finalists will Prepare Dishes to Celebrate Buy Local Challenge Week



ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 12, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is excited to announce the 2026 Governor’s Buy Local Cookout will take place on Friday, July 17, 2026 in Annapolis, Maryland. This annual cookout celebrates Maryland agriculture by featuring Maryland restaurants partnering with Maryland farmers and watermen to showcase products like wild-caught Chesapeake blue catfish, oysters, beef, sweet corn, watermelon and more! The cookout includes Maryland elected officials, ag industry stakeholders, community leaders, non-profit organizations and of course, our farmers and seafood producers!

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is seeking Maryland farmer or watermen chef teams to participate in the Governor’s Buy Local Cookout. A “chef” is a person with professional culinary training. Culinary high school and college teams may be eligible to receive donations of blue catfish and/or chicken if selected to participate.

Recipes will be selected in the following categories: appetizer, main dish, side dish or salad, and dessert. Original recipes will be judged on simplicity, creativity, ingredient availability, geographic representation and use of local ingredients. At least 50% of ingredients must be locally sourced. Recipes should yield four to eight servings.

“Maryland’s farmers and watermen produce some of the best food in the country, and this cookout is proof that local ingredients can create unforgettable meals,” said Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “Supporting local agriculture means supporting Maryland jobs, protecting our farmland and keeping our communities strong.”

Selected teams will be invited to provide, prepare and share their dish at the Governor’s Buy Local Cookout. Complete rules of entry and additional information are available on the Maryland’s Best website. Recipes must be submitted through the following online form by June 2, 2026.

Previously submitted recipes are not eligible. A $200 stipend toward cost will be provided by the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

Please contact Director of Special Projects Kristin Hanna at [email protected] with any questions.