Community input shines bright on SR 4 Peter Crawford Bridge between Kelso and Longview

LONGVIEW – A brighter crossing now welcomes people who walk, bike or roll across the State Route 4 Peter Crawford Bridge between Kelso and Longview.

Washington State Department of Transportation contractor Northeast Electric, LLC, finished installing a new pedestrian lighting system along the bridge. The new lights improve visibility and safety for all travelers.

“This project came directly from the community telling us what they needed,” said WSDOT Project Engineer TJ Prendergast. “Poor lighting was the top concern on this bridge. The new lights provide a brighter, safer path across the bridge for all users.”

Last summer, WSDOT asked the community for input on how the bridge is used and what changes would help most. More than 300 people responded, identifying poor lighting as the main safety concern.

WSDOT would like to thank everyone who shared input and helped shape the improvements now lighting the way across the SR 4 Peter Crawford Bridge.