enQase Making Quantum Security Splash at RSA Conference 2026

Platform innovations, thought leadership interviews, and industry engagement highlight enQase momentum in quantum-safe security

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- enQase, a pioneer in quantum security and crypto-agility, announced a series of activities surrounding RSA Conference 2026 that highlight the company’s growing leadership in the emerging quantum-safe security market.

The company will showcase enhancements to the enQase quantum security platform while participating in several industry conversations on the future of cryptographic protection in the quantum era.

Rajesh Patil Featured in Industry Discussions at RSA Conference

Rajesh Patil, Interim CEO and CTO of enQase, will participate in multiple discussions and media engagements associated with RSA Conference 2026.

Ahead of the conference, Patil met with security leader and top RSA influencer Shira Rubinoff to discuss the implications of quantum computing on encryption and the growing urgency of quantum-safe cryptographic strategies. The discussion builds on enQase thought leadership exploring how quantum attacks may impact traditional encryption models and the need for physics-based security approaches.

During RSA Conference, Rubinoff will also conduct an on-site interview and booth walkthrough with Patil at the enQase booth in the North Expo. The interview is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 11:30 AM at Booth #6483.

These conversations focus on how organizations can transition from awareness of quantum risk to practical implementation of quantum-safe security solutions.

enQase Quantum Security Platform Demonstrations

Throughout RSA Conference 2026, enQase will demonstrate enhancements to its full-stack quantum-safe security platform.

The enQase platform integrates proven cryptography, physics-based quantum hardware, and a flexible software integration layer designed to help enterprises adopt quantum-safe security with minimal disruption to existing infrastructure.

Live demonstrations at the booth will highlight how organizations can:

• Gain visibility into cryptographic usage across systems and infrastructure

• Implement crypto agility across enterprise environments

• Integrate quantum-safe capabilities while maintaining operational continuity

• Align security strategies with emerging NIST standards, regulatory expectations, and internal policies, implementing powerful governance

The demonstrations are designed for CISOs, security architects, and enterprise risk leaders preparing for the long-term impact of quantum computing on data protection.

Security You Should Know Podcast Feature

In advance of RSA Conference, Patil is also featured on the Security You Should Know Podcast, where he joins several CISOs to discuss the evolving cryptographic risk landscape and practical approaches to quantum-safe security.

The March 16, 2026 episode and transcript will explore the intersection of enterprise security strategy, cryptographic risk management, and emerging quantum technologies.

The discussion highlights how organizations can begin preparing for the quantum era while balancing operational realities and regulatory obligations.

Engaging the Industry on Quantum Risk

As quantum computing advances, organizations across financial services, defense, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure sectors are evaluating strategies to protect long-lived data and maintain cryptographic resilience.

Through industry engagement, thought leadership, and technology innovation, enQase continues to help organizations understand and address the transition toward quantum-safe security.

Visitors attending RSA Conference 2026 are invited to meet the enQase team and experience platform demonstrations at Booth #6483 in the North Expo.

About enQase

enQase is a U.S.-based, full-stack quantum-safe security platform that unifies proven cryptography, physics-based quantum hardware, and a powerful software integration layer to deliver crypto agility for the quantum era.

The enQase Platform enables enterprises, defense organizations, cloud providers, and critical infrastructure operators to adopt quantum-safe technologies with minimal disruption, while maintaining business continuity and operational resilience.

By combining quantum-grade hardware with software-defined control and broad interoperability, enQase aligns with NIST standards, accelerates compliance readiness, and reduces risk across data, network, and compute layers in an evolving cryptographic landscape.

For more information, visit enQase.com

The Quantum Threat Interview: Rajesh Patil (enQase) & Shira Rubinoff on Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC)

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