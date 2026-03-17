Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in New York City

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by marching in the annual New York City St. Patrick’s day parade. Governor Hochul also announced that 17 landmarks across New York State will be illuminated in green in honor of the holiday.

B-ROLL of the Governor marching in the parade is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor's Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Governor Hochul: “Top of the morning to you. Kathleen Mary Courtney Hochul from County Kerry. My relations back home are so proud. When they think of the journey from my grandparents just two generations ago, leaving as impoverished teenagers who came here for a better life like all immigrants who come to this country then and now, looking for a better life. And after working hard in the wheat fields and as domestic servants and steelworkers, they created that light that allowed me, a generation and a half later, to become the Governor of the State of New York. As the first Irish Governor in 40 years, it's long overdue and I'm proud to carry on the great tradition. What a beautiful day. As someone who's marched over 30 years in blizzards and storms, this is as good as it gets. As far as I'm concerned. It's a beautiful day here in New York and I want to wish everyone a happy Saint Patrick's Day and a safe day in the parade. I have great appreciation for the NYPD and my State Police and our fire department. They're all here to keep us safe as we enjoy this beautiful holiday.”

Landmarks to be lit in tribute include: