ClearML Introduces Platform Management Center to Orchestrate Multi-Tenant AI Infrastructure at Enterprise Scale

New unified control plane enables enterprises to maximize AI infrastructure ROI with centralized management, real-time FinOps, and zero DevOps bottlenecks.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearML , the leading platform for GPU management and enterprise AI infrastructure, today announced the general availability of its Platform Management Center, a centralized control plane purpose-built for IT administrators and AI platform leaders managing multi-tenant AI infrastructure at enterprise-scale. Designed for cloud service providers and enterprises, the Platform Management Center transforms complex GPU environments into managed services with cloud-like user experience, granular governance, and real-time financial transparency, enabling organizations to maximize infrastructure ROI, enforce strict tenant isolation, and attribute costs with precision in real time while accelerating AI initiatives.As enterprises invest billions in GPU infrastructure to support growing AI workloads, the operational challenge has shifted from hardware acquisition to intelligent utilization and governance. Without unified AI service visibility across teams and business units, organizations face a costly paradox: resources sit idle in one department while AI teams queue for critical AI workloads, and administrators lack reliable billing and cost attribution mechanisms. The result is wasted GPU and AI service capacity, unpredictable infrastructure costs, hardware investments that underdeliver on ROI, and delayed AI initiatives that impact competitive advantage and time-to-market.The Platform Management Center addresses these enterprise-scale challenges by providing a single control plane that abstracts infrastructure complexity while delivering the granular control, security, and financial visibility that enterprise IT and FinOps teams require. Unlike point solutions that address individual infrastructure components, ClearML's approach provides comprehensive multi-tenant orchestration with built-in governance and a detailed billing dashboard, enabling organizations to operate their AI infrastructure as a true internal cloud service. This eliminates DevOps bottlenecks, reduces time-to-value for AI projects, and transforms GPU infrastructure from a cost center into a measurable business enabler."As enterprises make significant investments in AI-optimized GPUs, they need centralized visibility and control to extract full value from those investments," said Moses Guttmann, CEO and Co-Founder, ClearML. "The bottleneck has shifted from hardware capacity to controlled processes – organizations struggle to match the right resources to the right teams and workloads efficiently. The Platform Management Center solves exactly that by giving IT the control and financial visibility they need, while ensuring AI teams can move fast without being blocked by infrastructure. The new comprehensive dashboard provides IT teams with real-time cost metrics and configurable chargeback mechanisms for monthly invoicing, creating a viable business model for internal GPUaaS and AIaaS.”Enterprise-Grade CapabilitiesTenant-specific Compute Fabric ConfigurationIT administrators define configuration templates that automatically provision compute and storage resources per tenant—enforced at workload execution with zero manual intervention. Each team receives secure, isolated access to precisely the environment they need, enabling organizations to onboard new AI projects with fully provisioned and isolated compute environments automatically. A global pharmaceutical company, for example, can instantly provision separate, compliant environments for drug discovery teams while maintaining strict regulatory isolation—all without generating IT support tickets.Centralized Application Management InterfaceA marketplace-style interface enables admins to curate and deploy AI tools directly to specific teams with automatic version tracking, status monitoring, and permissions management is handled automatically. Every tenant accesses exactly what they need, nothing more. Enterprise IT teams can instantly deploy specific versions of fine-tuning tools to selected business units without exposing them organization-wide, and when updates roll out, manage rollouts per tenant from a unified interface—critical for organizations with stringent change management requirements.Global Cross-Tenant Dashboard & Unified TelemetryAdmins gain comprehensive visibility into resource consumption — compute hours, storage, and token usage — across all tenants without any direct access to the workloads or data within each tenant's environment. Infrastructure is fully transparent while tenant confidentiality is preserved. A platform admin can instantly deploy a specific version of a fine-tuning tool to one team without exposing it to others, and when an update rolls out, they can manage rollouts per tenant from a single interface.This enables enterprise platform teams to optimize resource allocation across hundreds of AI projects while maintaining strict data governance and compliance requirements.Built-In FinOps & Lifecycle ManagementReal-time cost tracking enables sophisticated chargeback and showback models, supporting forward-looking AI budget planning and ROI analysis. Tenant onboarding, modification, and offboarding are managed through streamlined workflows that maintain security, compliance, and operational efficiency. Cloud service providers hosting multiple enterprise clients can automatically track each client's compute consumption in real time, generate accurate monthly invoices, and securely offboard churned clients—all without custom tooling or manual processes.Enterprise ImpactWith the Platform Management Center, organizations can operate their GPU infrastructure as a true managed service with comprehensive visibility into costs, resources, and utilization across every business unit. The platform delivers the governance, cost attribution, and tenant isolation that enterprise AI initiatives demand, while reducing infrastructure management overhead by up to 75% and improving GPU utilization rates."This solution addresses the operational maturity gap that many enterprises face as they scale AI beyond pilot projects," added Guttmann. "We're giving CIOs and AI platform leaders the tools they need to run AI infrastructure just like they run all other aspects of their business—with clear accountability, predictable costs, and measurable outcomes."Availability and Additional InformationThe Platform Management Center is immediately available to ClearML enterprise customers and through ClearML's partner ecosystem. Organizations interested in transforming their AI infrastructure operations can learn more about the Platform Management Center and schedule a demonstration at https://clear.ml/demo About ClearMLAs the leading infrastructure platform for unleashing AI in organizations worldwide, ClearML is used by more than 2,100 customers to manage GPU clusters and optimize utilization, streamline AI/ML workflows, and deploy GenAI models effortlessly. ClearML is an NVIDIA partner and is trusted by more than 300,000 forward-thinking AI builders and IT teams at leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, cloud service providers, academia, public sector agencies worldwide. To learn more, visit the company’s website at https://clear.ml. Media Contact:Noam HarelCMO & GM North AmericaPR@clear.ml

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