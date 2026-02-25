ClearML Joins VAST Cosmos as a Technology Partner to Deliver a Full-Stack AI Infrastructure Software Solution

ClearML integrates its AI Infrastructure Platform with the VAST AI Operating System to accelerate enterprise AI deployment with validated data services.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearML , the leading solution for GPU management and unleashing AI in the enterprise, today announced it has joined the VAST Cosmos Community, a global community of developers, builders and experts in innovative AI solutions, as a Technology Partner. Collaborating with VAST Data, the AI Operating System company, ClearML is helping enterprise customers accelerate AI in production through a validated integration between the ClearML AI Infrastructure Platform and the VAST AI Operating System As enterprises race to operationalize AI, proven integrations have become one of the fastest ways to deliver validated architectures, reduce deployment risk, and accelerate time-to-value. Through the Cosmos Partner Program , ClearML and VAST Data are able to build, validate, deliver, and scale AI-ready solutions across the data center, cloud, and at the edge.“ClearML is committed to delivering a frictionless cloud experience for AI infrastructure. Our collaboration with VAST Data integrates the VAST AI OS directly into an automated AI workflow, giving customers faster AI model integration and a truly streamlined path from inference to training,” said Moses Guttmann, CEO and Co-founder, ClearML.With this collaboration, ClearML integrates with VAST Data to enable customers to leverage VAST’s AI infrastructure for building, training, and deploying models. As a data orchestration layer, ClearML utilizes VAST’s vector DataBase to power visual and textual RAG use-cases for fault-tolerant AI deployments, offering customers the ability to augment data with customizable metadata and on-the-fly querying. AI teams are able to use and build models on subsets of data using state-of-the-art filtering, debiasing, and rebalancing technologies with real-time data processing.By delivering a validated solution combining ClearML’s GenAI App Engine and Infrastructure Control Plane with VAST’s unified data services, organizations can achieve:-Faster time-to-market by accelerating models into production.-Robust data management for reproducible, traceable, and auditable training pipelines.-Frictionless data access to file, block, object storage, and vector database through seamless integrations.“Enterprises are looking for a simpler, more consistent way to deploy production AI, backed by validated integrations they can trust,” said John Mao, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances at VAST Data. “We’re proud to welcome ClearML into the Cosmos Community, expanding the ecosystem of industry-leading solutions built on the VAST AI Operating System and helping customers reduce integration risk while accelerating AI-ready deployments from the data path to the application layer.”About ClearMLAs the leading infrastructure platform for unleashing AI in organizations worldwide, ClearML is used by more than 2,100 customers to manage GPU clusters and optimize utilization, streamline AI/ML workflows, and deploy GenAI models effortlessly. ClearML is an NVIDIA partner and is trusted by more than 300,000 forward-thinking AI builders and IT teams at leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, public sector agencies, and innovative start-ups worldwide. To learn more, visit https://clear.ml

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.