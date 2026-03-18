Ringover Launches Enhanced AI Assistant, Ask Empower 2.0

Ask Empower starts with a clean interface. Ask Empower summarizes recent calls at-a-glance. Ask Empower can perform detailed reports based on plain-language prompts.

Unified comms platform adds to its native conversational AI capability, from individual call transcript analysis to analyzing all historical and conversations

As soon as you turn it on, it provides individual contributors with immediate value for call preparation and next steps, while leaders can obtain team or account-level performance analysis.” — Renaud Charvet, cofounder and CEO of Ringover U.S.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ringover, the AI-powered communications suite that turns every conversation into actionable insight, announced today it has released version 2.0 of Ask Empower , its native AI assistant. Ringover has advanced the AI capability from analyzing a single call at a time to analyzing all historical conversations, across voice and video, conducted through the Ringover platform.“Ask Empower truly turns every conversation a company has with prospects, customers and talent into actionable intelligence,” said Renaud Charvet, cofounder and CEO of Ringover U.S. “As soon as you turn it on, it provides individual contributors with immediate value for call preparation and next steps, while leaders can obtain team or account-level performance analysis.”One of the clearest AI use cases of Ask Empower 2.0 is a contextualized and historically comprehensive understanding of the other person on a call. For example, when a customer calls the support line or speaks with a salesperson, they expect that employee to have a complete understanding of all their historical interactions.Traditionally, that’s not been realistic without reviewing past notes and transcripts, which takes time while putting a customer on hold. Ask Empower 2.0 can take hours of transcripts and interactions and provide a comprehensive brief in seconds.Performance analysis for leadersThe extended capabilities in Ask Empower 2.0 also put new analytics into the hands of managers leading teams across sales, support, customer success and recruiting and staffing. Leaders can ask the AI comparative questions in plain language and obtain genuinely useful insights.For example, what are top performers doing differently from everyone else – or what are the leading indicators of at-risk customers? Previously, such reports were built manually and insights were limited to individual call transcripts. Now they are provided automatically and with the added benefit of including the complete historical context.Enhanced AI assistant adds to conversational intelligence capabilitiesThe advanced AI assistant is just one part of the overall conversational AI capabilities behind Ringover that filter, sort, and analyze voice and video conducted over its unified communications platform. Conversational AI powers two AI features that Ringover quietly unveiled in 2025, including:● Immersive call simulations. Pitch Room offers realistic call simulations for employees to practice calls in an immersive yet low-risk environment. Customers use it for onboarding new employees and tailoring ongoing professional development. For example, in just a few clicks, a leader can spin up an AI simulation based on a customer call that just went sideways.● Contextualized coaching during calls. AIRO Coach (AIRO – artificial intelligence Ringover) listens to calls as they happen and offers sales, support and recruiters with tailored and contextualized suggestions, in real time, for handling objections, asking the right questions, and identifying progressive next steps.“Ringover conversational AI assists your team before, during and after customer engagements,” Charvet emphasized. “The Pitch Room helps teams prepare for customer engagements, AIRO Coach provides proactive assistance during a call, and the AI assistant can answer questions at anytime and offers a performance appraisal afterwards.”He added, “Call simulation is one of the features that changes the tenor of our own sales calls with prospective customers. It frees up a leader’s time while also helping them be more responsive mentors. To the best of our knowledge, Ringover is the only unified communications platform with this type of native capability.”Customize the AI for unique needsRingover AI is highly customizable. Customers can upload internal documentation like technical product information, presentations, competitive battle cards and sales frameworks (i.e., BANT, MEDDICC). This trains the AI to perform its analysis in accordance with unique organizational needs.Customers can even set custom alerts based on spoken key phrases. For example, if a customer says “cancel” in reference to a subscription on a call, the AI can be configured to send a real-time alert to a leader who can then act. This has significant day-to-day benefits for moving sales deals forward, retaining customers or pursuing a promising candidate for hire.AI-powered unified communications platform with deep integrationsConversations with a customer or prospect must be logged in a system of record – CRM, ERP, or ATS – so that the information is shared across a business. As such, any unified communications platform is only as effective as its integration with those systems.Ringover has prioritized building deep integration with tools like Salesforce, HubSpot, Bullhorn, and 100 others. The company continuously adds new integrations that customers need. For example, it recently strengthened its integration with Odoo CRM.“Contemporaneously updating the system of record improves organizational agility, streamlines business decisions, and accelerates sales,” added Charvet. “All this is made possible by Ask Empower, which now has the capacity to take all historical interactions into account.”# # #About RingoverRingover is an AI-powered communications suite that unifies telephony, SMS, WhatsApp Business, video, analytics, and conversation intelligence with your CRM and ATS. Teams use Ringover to prepare before calls, coach during calls, and learn after calls, turning every interaction into measurable growth. Ringover operates globally with a growing presence in North America. Learn more at http://www.ringover.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.