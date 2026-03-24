Automotive Aftermarket Sees Demand Growing, Grapples with Persistent Uncertainty, AAPEX Survey Finds

70% report supply chain diversification efforts as inventories rise and consumers increasingly shop for lower cost parts amid high new car prices

The majority (53%) have observed more interest in lower-cost parts and services. However, customer motivation appears to be focused on value, rather than pure cost savings. ” — 2026 State of the Automotive Aftermarket Survey Report

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six in 10 automotive businesses expect demand for aftermarket parts and services to grow this year. That’s according to findings from a new survey by the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX). Open-ended commentary points to higher new vehicle prices, which are causing consumers to hang onto their existing vehicles longer, as the driving force for rising demand in the aftermarket.“The price of new cars is high, so people are purchasing, repairing and maintaining older vehicles,” wrote one respondent. “People are keeping their cars for longer periods of time,” noted another. “Price of new cars justifies repairs on older vehicles,” noted a third.One caveat to that finding is that price sensitivity shows up in the aftermarket, too. The majority (53%) have observed more interest in lower-cost parts and services. However, customer motivation appears to be focused on value, rather than pure cost savings. Respondents said quality (34%) was the top influence of buying preference, followed by price (25%) and availability (20%).Perhaps as a consequence, respondents said their business’s sales expectations for this year are flat, compared to sales performance the year prior. This reinforces the aftermarket’s reputation for stability no matter what’s happening with the economy.Uncertainty is the top challengeRespondents identified the top challenge as “uncertainty” (45%), which was a recurring theme throughout the findings. Many aftermarket businesses are engrossed in supply chain diversification initiatives, carrying higher inventory levels, and struggling to find skilled labor.Among the other key findings are the following:● Supply chain diversification. 70% of respondents have completed diversifying their suppliers (6%), are in the planning stages (18%), or have plans in progress (46%).● Inventories are on the rise. 38% of respondents are managing higher inventories of parts, compared to 20% who say they are managing fewer parts.● Electric vehicle (EV) investments. More respondents (26%) said they will invest less in the EV segment, compared to 17% who will invest more. Another 27% said they will invest about the same as last year. Notably, the largest share of respondents (29%) remains uncertain about EV investments.● Customer service is the top AI initiative. About one-fifth (21%) of respondents have implemented enterprise-grade AI tools and another 20% are in the planning stages. Of those implementing enterprise AI, the top areas of AI investment are customer service (60%), inventory management (42%) and product development (36%).Solving the skilled labor shortageAttracting skilled talent ranked second on the list of the top three challenges. Repair shops struggle with this because automotive technicians are retiring faster than the industry can replace them. The problem is compounded by the fact that demand for repair and maintenance services is rising.When asked about the steps their business is taking to address the shortage, respondents pointed to an array of enticements. These include offering more training (30%), boosting compensation (27%) and improving benefits (22%), among other steps.However, 25% of respondents aren’t taking any of those actions. In open-ended comments, respondents offered a variety of answers ranging from hiring retired people part-time to employing temporary help. One respondent commented [that we] “just stopped looking for help.”It’s important to note that it’s not just repair shops that need skilled labor in the aftermarket. Respondents who work in manufacturing comprised the second largest demographic in this survey, following repair shops.One manufacturing respondent wrote in to offer a solution, calling for “a national apprenticeship program that is deeply integrated into the manufacturing sector.” That person later added that technical institutes should synchronize their curricula with the “real-time needs of the factory floor.”The full report is freely available for download (no registration required) on the AAPEX blog: 2026 State of the Automotive Aftermarket Survey Report About the surveyAAPEX conducted this survey from Feb. 18, 2026, until March 4, 2025 and collected responses from 448 aftermarket professionals based in the U.S. and Canada. Respondents reported working for repair shops (33%), manufacturers (19%), warehouse/distributors (16%) and parts retailers (15%), among others. Complete demographics are included at the end of the report.About AAPEXAAPEX unites the more than $2.3 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and historically draws around 2,500 exhibiting companies from around the globe that display innovative products, services and technologies that keep the world’s 1.6 billion vehicles on the road. AAPEX provides advanced technical and business management training for professionals to maintain excellence and take their businesses to the next level. Industry buyers include automotive service and repair professionals, auto parts retailers, independent warehouse distributors, program groups, service chains, automotive dealers, fleet buyers and engine builders.AAPEX recently received the prestigious Trade Show Executive (TSE) award for “Fastest-Growing Gold 100 Transportation Show in 2023 by Blended Percentage of Growth.” It was also recognized by TSE as one of the 50 fastest-growing trade shows that took place in the United States in 2023, marking the second consecutive year for the event to earn its place on TSE’s Fastest 50 Class.AAPEX is a trade-only event and is closed to the general public.AAPEX is co-owned by MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers and the Auto Care Association. For more information, visit AAPEX 2025 or e-mail: info@aapexshow.com. On social media, follow AAPEX at #AAPEX26.

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