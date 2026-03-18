MindCloud Unveils New Logo Reflecting the Future of AI-First Work

MindCloud

A new logo signals MindCloud’s evolution toward AI-first innovation and the future of connected work.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindCloud today unveiled a new company logo, introducing a refreshed visual identity that reflects the company’s next chapter as an AI-first integration and automation company.The new logo combines a subtle cloud and the letter “M” in a clean, modern blue mark that is distinctly MindCloud. Thoughtful and understated by design, the new identity represents clarity, trust, intelligence, and connection — the qualities at the center of MindCloud’s platform and the future it is helping customers build.More than a visual update, the new logo signals MindCloud’s broader belief that technology should expand what people can do. As organizations look for ways to move faster and operate smarter, MindCloud is building toward a future where every worker has access to tools, automation, and intelligence that make them more capable, more effective, and more impactful.“Our new logo reflects where MindCloud is headed,” said Jamie Royce, CEO of MindCloud. “It represents a simpler, smarter, more connected future — one where every worker has access to capabilities that feel like superpowers. That’s the future we’re building toward.”The blue color palette reinforces the company’s focus on trust, confidence, and clarity, while the combined cloud-and-“M” design captures the essence of the MindCloud brand: powerful technology made practical, accessible, and seamless.The new identity will begin appearing across MindCloud’s website, communications, and brand materials in the coming weeks.While MindCloud’s look is evolving, its mission remains the same: helping organizations connect systems, automate work, and unlock greater speed, leverage, and impact through AI.About MindCloud:MindCloud is an AI-first integration and automation company that helps organizations connect systems, automate workflows, and scale operations more effectively. By making advanced automation and intelligence more accessible, MindCloud helps businesses give every worker greater speed, leverage, and impact.

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