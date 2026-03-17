McCarthy & Akers, PLC Sharpens Its Sole Focus on Estate Planning

McCarthy & Akers, PLC announces they will focus exclusively on estate planning for Virginians with a holistic approach addressing each consideration for clients’ goals and legacies.

McCarthy & Akers Announces Its Exclusive Focus on Estate Planning, Dedicating Full Attention to Holistic, Personalized Guidance for Northern Virginia Families

Our work has always centered on helping people plan well for the future, but this move allows us to do that with greater clarity and purpose.” — Douglas McCarthy

WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCarthy & Akers, PLC | Estate Planning Attorneys announced a firmwide decision to dedicate its practice exclusively to estate planning, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s continued growth and refinement of client services. Over the past year, the firm has steadily narrowed its scope, formally ceasing probate and real estate matters during November and December 2025 to focus entirely on what it does best: comprehensive, personalized estate planning.

This decision reflects a thoughtful, intentional shift involving every aspect of the firm’s operations, from internal processes to client experience. By removing the distractions of other practice areas, McCarthy & Akers, PLC | Estate Planning Attorneys is positioning itself to deliver a more focused, streamlined, and client-centered approach to estate planning for individuals and families throughout Winchester and the surrounding communities.

“Our work has always centered on helping people plan well for the future, but this move allows us to do that with greater clarity and purpose,” said Douglas McCarthy, Co-Founder and Partner. “By concentrating solely on estate planning, we can devote our full attention to creating thoughtful, well-rounded plans that address not only legal documents, but the real-life concerns our clients face as they prepare for the years ahead.”

McCarthy & Akers, PLC | Estate Planning Attorneys is known for its holistic approach to estate planning, guiding clients through all aspects of end-of-life preparation, including incapacity planning, family protection, and long-term peace of mind. The firm’s focused model supports deeper collaboration with clients and allows its attorneys to deliver a more straightforward experience, clear communication, and estate plans tailored to each client’s personal and financial goals.

Matthew Akers, Co-Founder and Partner, emphasized the impact this focus has on service quality. “Estate planning is deeply personal, and we are giving it our full energy,” Akers said. “This decision allows us to go above and beyond for our clients, offering attentive service and carefully crafted plans without competing priorities. We want every client to feel heard, supported, and confident with their plan when they leave our office.”

At McCarthy & Akers, PLC | Estate Planning Attorneys, we focus on holistic estate planning; taking care of all aspects of our clients’ preparation for end-of-life. Our laser focus on estate planning allows us to direct all our time and energy to above-and-beyond customer service, providing a straightforward experience and robust, personalized estate plans for our clients.

About McCarthy & Akers, PLC | Estate Planning Attorneys

The lawyers at McCarthy & Akers, PLC | Estate Planning Attorneys endeavor to provide exceptional service in their practice areas. Each team member represents you with great care, applying their knowledge and experience to your legal services to accomplish your personal and professional goals. No one lawyer knows everything about all matters of law, however, so our attorneys work closely with each other and take advantage of each other’s strengths. While other law firms may see you as just a number or another case, we take the time to get to know you and understand your legal needs. We will craft a solution that works best for you.

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