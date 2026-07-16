The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates Recovers $1.6M for Fall Victim

A recent $1.6 Million recovery for a New Jersey trip-and-fall injury victim underscores the importance of pursuing proper compensation through legal channels following harms and losses due to another’s negligence.

NJ Law Firm The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates Secures $1.6 Million Settlement for a Client Injured in a Shopping Center Trip-and-Fall Accident

Recovering this $1.6 million settlement confirms that we stood on the side of right and helped someone who truly needed it.” — Peter N. Davis, Esq.

LODI, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates, LLC is proud to announce the successful resolution of a complex premises liability case, resulting in a $1.6 million settlement on behalf of an injured client. This significant recovery marks the conclusion of a four-year legal battle that began in 2021, highlighting the firm’s steadfast dedication to protecting the rights of accident victims in New Jersey.

The case stemmed from an incident that occurred in 2021 at a local shopping center. The plaintiff was exiting the property when she encountered a hazardous, cracked surface on the pavement. The defect caused her to severely twist her right ankle, resulting in a hard fall where she landed directly on both knees. The injuries sustained in the fall required extensive medical attention and had a lasting impact on the client’s quality of life.

Recognizing the property management's negligence in failing to maintain safe premises, the team at The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates, LLC filed a lawsuit to seek justice for the victim. The case was heavily litigated for several years, with the firm’s attorneys working collaboratively to compile evidence, consult medical experts, and build an irrefutable argument for the plaintiff.

Peter N. Davis, the founder of the firm, emphasized that case resolutions like this are born from a deep personal commitment to the client.

"When you’re involved in an accident, it’s a big deal to you. It is vital that it be a big deal to your lawyer, too," said Peter N. Davis. "The outcome of a case is very personal to me. I don’t like to lose, and I want to make sure that the client is served well. When I go to bed at night, I want to sleep soundly because I know that I did a good job for that client. Recovering this $1.6 million settlement confirms that we stood on the side of right and helped someone who truly needed it."

Established in 1988, The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates, LLC has spent over three decades fighting for the injured. Whether through settlement or trial, the firm operates on the philosophy that every client should leave the office feeling that their case was the most important case on the docket.

For more information about The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates, LLC, visit www.PeterDavisLaw.com or call (973) 279-7246 for a free case review.



About The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates, LLC

Attorney Peter N. Davis founded Peter N. Davis and Associates in 1989. Since then, Attorney Davis and our dedicated team have served countless injured individuals and their families in Lodi, New Jersey, and surrounding communities.

We have settled over $1 billion since 1989, while helping thousands of clients navigate the complex legal system to recover the money they truly needed to recover from their accidents.

We are fierce advocates for those who have suffered injuries due to the carelessness of another person or entity, and we are proud to fight for justice and seek appropriate compensation for our clients.

Read the original press release on The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates’ website: https://peterdavislaw.com/press-releases/the-law-offices-of-peter-n-davis-associates-recovers-1-6m-for-fall-victim/

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