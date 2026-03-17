LeVar Pompey Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rev. LeVar Pompey, founder of DOMINION LIVING PROPERTIES LLC, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares insights on integrating faith and purpose into entrepreneurship.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success.You can find out more about the show by visiting the website In his episode, Pompey explores how aligning spiritual values with business strategy drives measurable success and fuels purposeful growth. He breaks down how creativity, clarity of mission, and service-driven leadership can empower others and create lasting influence.Rev. LeVar Pompey’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/levar-pompey

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