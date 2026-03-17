PlayNet Launches Attribution Infrastructure for Interactive Entertainment, Backed by Leading Global Agencies

PlayNet - Interactive Entertainment

First platform to connect participation across mobile, web, gaming, social and commerce to business outcomes

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interactive entertainment is one of the fastest-growing areas of brand investment. Interactive video, games, social commerce, creator content and live activations are capturing attention. Audiences are engaged, budgets are increasing and brands are showing up in more places than ever. But measuring what that participation delivers remains one of the biggest gaps in the space. PlayNet , the measurement and attribution infrastructure company for interactive media, today announced its official launch. The platform connects user behavior across games, interactive video, social content, live content, mobile, web and commerce into one unified journey, helping brands and agencies understand how participation drives revenue, loyalty and business outcomes.Existing measurement tools were built for linear journeys, not for tracking missions, challenges, user-generated content or loyalty mechanics triggered from interactive experiences. PlayNet sits beneath campaigns and above channel-specific analytics, capturing interactive behavior wherever it occurs and connecting it to measurable outcomes such as purchases, sign-ups, visits and loyalty activity.Without this infrastructure, brands are left comparing fragmented data from individual platforms with no way to see how participation in one channel influences behavior in another. A future customer might discover a brand inside a game, research it on social and buy in-store, and the measurement stack loses them the moment they start to play. That means teams cannot tell which interactive investments are working, which are not and where to put the next dollar.“Most brands have interactive moments, not an interactive strategy. They run a game activation or an experiential popup, and each one lives in its own silo,” said Simone Berry, CEO and Founder of PlayNet. “PlayNet connects those dots because the next wave of marketing leaders will not be measured on buying impressions. They will be measured on whether they turned participation into the most accountable line on the media plan.”PlayNet gives brands and agencies the ability to:- Prove which interactive experiences drive purchases, not just impressions- Track a single user from brand interaction to conversion, even 60 or 90 days later- Compare performance across interactive formats and know where to scale and where to cut- Report on interactive media ROI with the same rigor applied to paid media, CTV or searchPlayNet is working with Publicis Play SEA , one of the world’s largest agency holding company units focused on gaming and interactive entertainment, to bring measurement and attribution to interactive entertainment.“Interactive entertainment has been one of the hardest channels to measure, not because the engagement is not there, but because the data stops at the platform,” said Jamie Lewin, managing partner, strategy, Publicis Play SEA. “PlayNet gives us visibility into what happens after: the cross-channel journey that justifies the investment.”Major agency holding companies are building out specialized divisions for sports, entertainment, fashion and gaming. Each vertical runs its own activations with its own audiences, but measurement stays siloed. PlayNet gives holding companies one system to compare performance across divisions, see which verticals drive revenue and move budget based on what is working. For brands in multiple categories, it provides one view of the customer across a sports sponsorship, a fashion collaboration or an in-game activation.The company is also working with leading studios and global brands, including Dubit , to prove outcomes across interactive environments.“Studios need to prove to brands that interactive experiences drive real results, not just engagement,” said Stephanie Whitley, COO at Dubit. “PlayNet gives us the infrastructure to show the full journey, from in-game engagement to what happens after players leave. We are excited to bring PlayNet’s offering to our clients and partners, clearly demonstrating how gaming drives measurable and meaningful real-world outcomes.”PlayNet is built for privacy and brand safety, with age verification and user opt-in.PlayNet is available now for brands, agencies and studios. To schedule a demo or briefing, visit playnet.xyz or email hello@playnet.xyz.

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