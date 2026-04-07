PlayNet Taps Sui to Power Onchain Rewards and Identity Infrastructure for Brands

PlayNet joins the Sui ecosystem to offer onchain rewards and identity infrastructure, powering brand campaigns without surfacing blockchain to end users.

NEW YORK CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlayNet, the measurement and attribution infrastructure platform for interactive Entertainment, today announced an integration with Sui, the next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built for scalable finance and global payments, to power its onchain rewards system and identity layer. The partnership marks Sui’s expansion into the interactive media and brand marketing space, where onchain infrastructure has historically been absent.PlayNet’s rewards system runs onchain through Sui, and its identity layer uses Sui’s zkLogin to generate a unique wallet for each user. zkLogin is a powerful primitive that allows anyone to access applications and products built on Sui using traditional login credentials like Google. It’s a part of the Sui Stack, a modern platform of software solutions that work seamlessly to match business needs, built by the original creators of Sui, the same team behind Meta’s Libra Diem project.Both PlayNet’s rewards system and zkLogin are fully abstracted from the end user. No wallet prompts, no seed phrases, no visible blockchain interaction. Brands and agencies get the benefits of onchain infrastructure, and users get a frictionless experience.PlayNet connects user behavior across games, interactive video, social content, and commerce into one unified journey, helping brands and agencies understand how participation in interactive experiences drives purchases, loyalty, and real business outcomes. Publicis Play SEA and Dubit are among the first agency and studio partners working with the platform.“The Sui Stack is designed to power applications where identity and value move seamlessly across experiences,” said Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui. “With PlayNet, that capability is now driving a new category of interactive engagement, helping bring more partners, users, and activity onto the Sui network.”The integration reflects how blockchain infrastructure is entering mainstream media and marketing, not through consumer-facing crypto products, but embedded at the platform layer where it solves real operational problems without requiring users to engage with it directly.“The goal was always to build infrastructure that works regardless of whether the end user knows what’s underneath it,” said Simone Berry, CEO of PlayNet. “Sui gave us the tools to make that possible at scale.”PlayNet is available now for brands, agencies, and studios. To schedule a demo or briefing, visit playnet.xyz or email hello@playnet.xyz.###

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