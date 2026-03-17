ADVISER 25-26 Year End Workdays – Save the Date!

Public Districts and Special Purpose Schools

Save the Date! ADVISER Workdays have been scheduled for the 25-26 Year End collection.

The NDE and SIS Vendor support teams encourage all Data Stewards and SPED staff who review and approve ADVISER data to attend at least one workday every data reporting period. NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Support will be available to assist you with any questions and troubleshooting of your data.

To date, the schedule is:

Friday, May 29, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Thursday, June 11, 2026

All workdays will be from 9am-3pm CST.

Who Should Attend: Data Stewards, District Administrators/Superintendents, SPED staff responsible for District ADVISER SPED data and any other staff members who review and approve ADVISER data.

A list of Vendor support will be posted here as details are confirmed: https://help.education.ne.gov/knowledge-base/adviser-validation-workday/