XY Sense Introduces Area Pro, Setting a New Standard in Enterprise Occupancy Sensing

Sensor

The next-generation sensor delivers 3,000 sq ft of coverage—up to 3X the range of many competing sensors—with ~99% real-time accuracy and new AI capabilities.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XY Sense, the global occupancy intelligence platform, today announced the launch of Area Pro — a next-generation wide-area occupancy sensor designed to deliver the accuracy, scale, and real-time performance required in today’s AI-driven offices.

Corporate real estate teams are under pressure to do more with less — less space, less budget, and higher expectations for workplace experience and building automation. Yet many occupancy intelligence solutions on the market still fall short, struggling to deliver the accuracy, real-time performance, and scalable deployments enterprises require — relying on delayed data, dense device rollouts, or costly battery maintenance programs.

Area Pro changes that.

Built through three years of R&D, Area Pro sets a new benchmark for enterprise occupancy sensing, combining ultra-wide coverage with lightning-fast on-device intelligence.

“Workplace teams don’t need more guesswork — or devices they have to manage,” said Alex Birch, Co-Founder and CEO of XY Sense. “They need accurate, real-time data that doesn’t require dense sensor rollouts or endless battery maintenance. Area Pro delivers privacy-first intelligence powerful enough for real building automation and practical enough for global portfolio deployments.”

A New Standard for Wide-Area Occupancy Intelligence

Area Pro sets a new benchmark for how enterprises capture and act on occupancy data — enabling organizations to monitor more space with greater precision and fewer devices:

● 3X greater coverage vs. well-known alternatives— 3,000 sq ft (279m² / 28+ desks) and capable of detecting up to 255 people simultaneously from a single sensor.

● ~99% accuracy, detecting people within 0.5 feet and updating every 2 seconds

● Integrated on-device AI compute, unlocking advanced behavioral analysis features, including dwell times, sit stand, and paths of travel.

● Half the number of sensors required, lowering cost and simplifying enterprise deployments

● Wired, always-on reliability — with 80% less cabling through XY Sense’s Senselink® daisy-chain architecture, reducing complexity and carbon impact.

● Privacy-first by design, with all sensing processed at the edge and no scene images or personally identifiable information ever collected

● No batteries. No blind spots. No maintenance headaches.

The result is occupancy intelligence fast and precise enough to power real building automation — including live displays, HVAC optimization, cleaning workflows, and automated space release — while also delivering the high-quality spatial analytics workplace teams rely on.

One Sensor. Two Powerful Modes.

Area Pro is also designed to eliminate the need for separate, space-specific devices across the workplace. Through its dual-mode architecture, organizations can deploy a single hardware type across multiple environments:

● Area Mode (available now): Live utilization insights, dwell time analysis, and behavioral intelligence

● Entry Mode (coming soon via firmware update): Highly accurate threshold counts for live room, floor, and building occupancy

One device. Multiple deployment scenarios. Simplified procurement and infrastructure across corporate real estate portfolios.

Built for Enterprise Infrastructure — Not Just Installation Convenience

As demand for occupancy data has grown, many sensor providers have leaned into lightweight, battery-powered or plug-in style hardware that require denser rollouts and ongoing maintenance. While convenient upfront, these approaches often introduce long-term operational risks — from unplugged devices to uneven battery drain and escalating maintenance burdens.

Area Pro is engineered differently — as permanent, high-performance infrastructure for the world’s leading corporate workplaces.

● Always-on, wired PoE connectivity with enterprise uptime protections

● Ceiling-mounted design, reducing risk of tampering or device removal

● Zero battery maintenance programs or waste

● Dual-mode architecture, enabling one versatile device to serve multiple space types

● Simplified network architecture and streamlined global rollouts

● Up to half as many devices required for full floor coverage, significantly lowering total cost of ownership

“Occupancy sensing in workplaces shouldn’t be treated like consumer electronics,” said Luke Murray, Co-Founder and CTO of XY Sense. “Enterprises need infrastructure-grade reliability, consistent performance, strong privacy and security protections, and ROI that holds up over years — not months. That’s exactly what Area Pro was designed to deliver.”

Global Momentum from the Challenger in Occupancy Intelligence

Founded in Australia, XY Sense has grown into a global occupancy intelligence platform serving enterprise customers across 30+ countries, with five international offices delivering local support for global portfolios. The company monitors more than 59,000 office spaces and processes over 200 billion anonymous occupancy detections annually.

Across financial services, life sciences, professional services, technology, and higher education, organizations are using XY Sense to unlock measurable outcomes, including:

● 15% HVAC energy reduction, saving $575K annually and eliminating 1,600+ metric tons of CO₂ for a multinational insurance firm

● 1M+ productive hours recovered annually, unlocking $10M in productivity value for a top 5 bank

● $3M in first-year real estate cost avoidance, accommodating 100 additional employees without new space for a global software firm

As the occupancy sensing category accelerates, XY Sense continues to differentiate on what matters most to enterprise leaders: real-time accuracy, infrastructure-grade reliability, measurable ROI, and privacy-first design.

Availability and Launch Briefing

Area Pro is available now, with early-access customers already deploying the sensor across global portfolios. Available through flexible Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) or CAPEX purchase models with an annual platform subscription.

Learn more:

● Visit xysense.com/area-pro-sensor/

● Register for the global launch webinar on March 31

About XY Sense

XY Sense is the actionable occupancy intelligence platform for corporate real estate teams. Our privacy-first, AI-powered sensors and workplace analytics deliver the richest real-time insights and integration capabilities for organizations looking to reduce real estate costs, improve building performance, and create workplaces people love. https://xysense.com



With offices in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and India, XY Sense serves customers across more than 30 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit xysense.com

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