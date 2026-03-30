Cleveland Clinic Launches Polycystic Kidney Disease Study using KetoCitra and Ren-Nu Ketogenic Nutrition Program

Richard A. Fatica, MD Santa Barbara Nutrients

Clinical trial examines a ketogenic nutrition-based approach to addressing the metabolic drivers of PKD

As interest grows in the role of metabolic health in kidney disease, clinical studies are needed to better understand the safety and feasibility of structured nutrition-based interventions.” — Santa Barbara Nutrients Founder and President Thomas Weimbs, PhD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Barbara Nutrients, Inc. (SBN) today announced that Cleveland Clinic has initiated a clinical trial evaluating the metabolic effects of SBN’s Ren-Nu™ nutrition program that uses SBN’s medical food KetoCitra® in individuals with Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD).

ADPKD is one of the most common inherited kidney disorders and is characterized by progressive cyst growth in the kidneys, often leading to kidney failure and the need for dialysis or kidney transplantation. As interest grows in the role of metabolic health in kidney disease, carefully designed clinical studies are needed to better understand the safety and feasibility of structured nutrition-based interventions in this population.

This study is led by Richard A. Fatica, MD, a board-certified nephrologist and Vice Chair of Nephrology and Hypertension at Cleveland Clinic, as well as Medical Director of Mentor Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) Dialysis. Dr. Fatica has extensive experience in the treatment of chronic kidney disease and ADPKD.

More information about Dr. Fatica can be found here: https://providers.clevelandclinic.org/provider/richard-fatica/4270266

For this clinical trial, investigators at Cleveland Clinic will evaluate the safety, tolerability, feasibility, metabolic outcomes, including continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), and renal outcomes associated with Ren-Nu™ including KetoCitra® in individuals with ADPKD. The prospective study will enroll up to 20 participants, who will undergo a three-month dietary intervention with baseline and post-intervention assessments.

Ren-Nu™ is a structured nutrition program designed to support metabolic health in individuals with kidney disease through guided ketogenic dietary intervention. KetoCitra® is a medical food formulated for the dietary management of individuals with ADPKD and other forms of chronic kidney disease.

To learn more about the clinical trial, visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07454174.



About Santa Barbara Nutrients, Inc.

Santa Barbara Nutrients, Inc. is a Delaware public benefit corporation headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. The company develops science-backed medical foods and nutrition programs to support individuals living with kidney disease.

For more information, visit https://santabarbaranutrients.com, https://ren-nu.org/, or contact info@sbnutrients.com.



About Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. Cleveland Clinic is consistently recognized in the U.S. and throughout the world for its expertise and care. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 82,600 employees worldwide are more than 5,786 salaried physicians and researchers, and 20,700 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,728-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 23 hospitals, 280 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2024, there were 15.7 million outpatient encounters, 333,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 320,000 surgeries and procedures throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 112 countries. More information at clevelandclinic.org.

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