Fieldman and Trimble Collaborate to Streamline High-Accuracy Mapping for Utilities

SAWYER, MI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fieldman®, a leading Work Order Management (WOM) platform for utility field projects, is collaborating with Trimble®, a global technology company, to integrate Trimble Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) receivers with the Fieldman App. This collaboration enables small and medium-sized utilities and their contractors to capture highly-precise GNSS data directly in the Fieldman app—improving asset mapping, maintenance efficiency, and GIS data integrity.

The integration leverages the Trimble DA2 GNSS receiver, the second-generation antenna for the Trimble Catalyst™ GNSS positioning service. Powered by the Trimble ProPoint® GNSS positioning engine, the DA2 delivers meter-to-centimeter accuracy with improved convergence times and reliable performance when operating near trees or buildings.

With Catalyst integrated into Fieldman’s workflow, technicians can collect precise GNSS coordinates in one click as part of their daily field routines. These verified locations can then be used for asset management or maintenance planning, or synchronized automatically with a utility’s existing GIS systems—minimizing manual data entry and improving record accuracy across teams.

The Fieldman platform includes a field service app with configurable workflows that can be tailored to each utility’s requirements, along with a back-office portal for planning projects, managing field crews, and analyzing collected data—including images, meter reads, and asset conditions. With the Trimble integration, field records can now include precise sub-meter GNSS coordinates for improved accuracy and data reliability.

“Accurate location data is essential for modern utility operations,” said Vlad Kravchenko, CEO of Fieldman. “Through this integration with Trimble, we’re making professional-grade accuracy accessible to every field crew—no complex setup, no extra steps, just accurate data where it matters.”

“Trimble Catalyst with the DA2 receiver provides accessible, high-precision positioning for a wide range of workflows,” said Dan Colbert, Utilities Industry Specialist at Trimble. “By collaborating with Fieldman, we’re enabling utilities to capture, manage, and act on spatial data more efficiently than ever before.”

To find out more about how the collaboration between Fieldman and Trimble empowers utilities and contractors to improve asset mapping, maintenance, and reporting, visit the Fieldman website at https://fieldman.co/integrations-trimble

About Fieldman

Fieldman®, is a leading Work Order Management platform that helps utilities and contractors manage field work and infrastructure assets. From smart meter installations to audit inspections, Fieldman connects office and field teams in one intuitive platform that drives efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

