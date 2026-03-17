Basic Education briefs Parliament on closing gaps in learner transport and school infrastructure

The Department of Basic Education briefed the Standing Committee on Appropriations on the status of the Learner Transport Programme and progress in delivering school infrastructure nationwide. This engagement forms part of Parliament’s oversight mandate and underscores the sector’s commitment to accountability, effective service delivery and the prudent use of public resources.

During the briefing, officials emphasised that learner transport remains a vital enabler of the constitutional right to basic education. The programme supports learners who travel long distances to school, particularly in rural and historically disadvantaged communities. Currently, more than 730,000 learners are transported daily representing roughly 82% of the identified need although full coverage remains constrained by budget pressures in several provinces. It was further clarified that responsibility for learner transport is shared across national and provincial government, with both education and transport sectors playing key roles. Depending on the province, the function is administered either by departments of transport or by education departments. Coordination is strengthened through the National Inter Departmental Committee on Learner Transport, which oversees implementation and monitoring.

Responding to concerns raised by communities regarding the safety of scholar transport, government has introduced several interventions aimed at tightening regulation, improving safety standards and addressing compliance challenges. These include establishing a Scholar Transport Technical Committee, intensifying law-enforcement operations against unroadworthy and non-compliant vehicles, and developing a national database of approved scholar transport operators, vehicles and drivers.

Officials also reported that the National Learner Transport Policy is currently under review to refine eligibility criteria, improve institutional arrangements and enhance safety measures. Recent incidents involving privately arranged and unregulated learner transport have prompted heightened focus on regulating the private segment of the sector and enforcing compliance with road-safety requirements.

Turning to infrastructure, the briefing noted that South Africa’s basic education system comprises more than 22,000 public school sites serving approximately 12.7 million learners. Government continues to invest in infrastructure through the Education Infrastructure Grant (EIG), the Accelerated School Infrastructure Delivery Initiative (ASIDI) and the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) programme, which remains central to eradicating pit toilets and ensuring safe sanitation.

Despite notable progress in expanding access to water, sanitation and electricity, infrastructure pressures remain acute due to population growth, urbanisation and increased learner enrolment. The system currently requires an estimated 43,000 additional classrooms, and over 3,500 schools still rely on infrastructure that must be replaced or upgraded.

Addressing these backlogs will require sustained investment and coordinated planning. Current estimates indicate that approximately R227 billion is needed to fully resolve infrastructure deficits, including capital investment and ongoing maintenance. While the EIG continues to support provincial delivery programmes, government is exploring complementary funding models and partnerships to accelerate progress and ensure that schools remain safe, functional and conducive to quality teaching and learning.

The Department reiterated its commitment to working closely with provincial administrations, the Department of Transport, National Treasury and other partners to strengthen learner transport and fast-track infrastructure improvements across the sector. The goal remains clear: to guarantee every learner safe access to school and to ensure that every school provides an environment that supports effective learning. Parliament’s continued oversight is valued, and the sector remains committed to transparency, accountability and sustained progress in addressing learner transport and school infrastructure challenges.

Enquiries:

Acting Director – Communication and Research

Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

DBE Media Liaison Officer

Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

#ServiceDeliveryZA