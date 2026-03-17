Basic Education on dangerous substance inhalation trend among learners

The Department of Basic Education has noted with serious concern the circulation of videos showing learners engaging in dangerous behaviour involving the inhalation of chemical fumes through improvised devices.

The Department wishes to condemn this conduct and warns that inhaling chemical substances in this manner poses serious and potentially fatal health risks, including brain damage, respiratory failure, and sudden death.

Schools are meant to be safe environments dedicated to learning and the development of our children. Any activity that endangers the lives and wellbeing of learners undermines this responsibility and will not be tolerated. The Department calls on parents and guardians to remain vigilant and to actively engage with their children about the dangers of substance abuse and harmful social media trends. Parents should monitor behavioural changes, unusual objects brought home, or signs that learners may be participating in risky activities.

At the same time, the Department urges all schools to immediately reinforce and strictly enforce school safety protocols, including:

Conducting random inspections where necessary, in line with school policies and applicable regulations.

Monitoring items brought onto school premises.

Strengthening life-orientation education on substance abuse, peer pressure, and risky behaviour.

Ensuring educators and school management teams intervene swiftly when dangerous behaviour is detected.

Working closely with School Governing Bodies, parents, and local authorities to prevent such activities.

Provincial Education Departments are also encouraged to intensify awareness campaigns on the dangers of substance abuse and other harmful trends affecting learners.

The safety and wellbeing of learners remain a top priority. The Department will continue working with schools, parents, and communities to ensure that learning environments remain safe, disciplined, and supportive spaces for all learners.

Enquiries:

Acting Director – Communication and Research

Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

DBE Media Liaison Officer

Lukhanyo Vangqa

#ServiceDeliveryZA