InfoFlo Unveils New Website & Resources for Non-Profits

Experience InfoFlo’s new, user-friendly website redesign. Discover HIPAA-compliant case management tools tailored for food banks, shelters, and more.

This redesign is about more than just aesthetics; it’s about better serving our community and ensuring our current clients have a seamless experience every time they engage with us.” — Shai Berliner, Senior Account Manager.

ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InfoFlo, a leading provider of HIPAA-compliant case management and CRM solutions, is excited to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website. This rebrand is a testament to InfoFlo’s unwavering mission to support the non-profit sector by providing tools that are as intuitive as they are powerful.

The new website features a modern, streamlined interface designed to reflect the user-friendly experience of the InfoFlo software itself. By prioritizing ease of navigation and accessibility, InfoFlo ensures that non-profit leaders can quickly find the resources and solutions they need to drive their missions forward.

“Our website is often the first point of contact for organizations doing life-changing work in our communities,” said Shai Berliner, Senior Account Manager. “Just as we consistently update our software to meet the evolving needs of our clients, we felt it was vital to keep our front-facing site up to date. This redesign is about more than just aesthetics; it’s about better serving our community and ensuring our current clients have a seamless experience every time they engage with us.”

Highlighting the Communities We Serve

Looking ahead, InfoFlo is set to expand its digital footprint with the release of dedicated pages tailored to specific industries. These new sections will highlight how InfoFlo’s versatile platform can be customized for unique sectors, including:

-Food Banks and Pantries

-Homeless Shelters and Housing Services

-Volunteer Management

-Social Work and Case Management

-Human Services and Community Outreach

Tailored Solutions for Case Management

Non-profits seeking to move beyond fragmented spreadsheets and paper-based systems will find that InfoFlo offers a comprehensive suite of features specifically designed to streamline case management.

By analyzing the unique workflows of social service agencies, InfoFlo provides:

-360-Degree Unified Dashboards: Gain a complete view of every client and case history from a single screen, ensuring no detail falls through the cracks.

-Automated Intake and Workflows: Utilize customizable web-based intake forms that automatically trigger internal workflows, reducing administrative burden and speeding up service delivery.

-HIPAA-Compliant Security: Maintain the highest standards of data privacy for sensitive participant records and case notes within a secure, cloud-based environment.

-Outcome Tracking and Reporting: Effortlessly generate data-driven reports to satisfy grant requirements, demonstrate measurable impact to funders, and visualize "change-over-time" progress for clients.

-Integrated Client and Donor Portals: Empower participants to manage their own information and provide donors with a secure space to view history and contribute to the cause.

This redesign marks an exciting new chapter for InfoFlo as the company continues to innovate and provide the non-profit community with the digital infrastructure needed to focus on what matters most: making an impact.

For more information and to explore the new site, visit https://infoflosolutions.com/.

About InfoFlo

InfoFlo provides all-in-one, highly customizable case management and CRM software designed specifically for non-profits and human service organizations. By bridging the gap between high-level donor management and granular case tracking, InfoFlo helps organizations operate more efficiently, maintain compliance, and better serve their communities; all at an affordable price point.

Media Contact

Shai Berliner

Senior Account Manager

shai@infoflosolutions.com

646-465-7676

This press release was distributed with the help of Nomadic Advertising.

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