The Little Green Building is named the #1 dentist in Bloor West & High Park by Weekly Scoop Magazine for its top-tier care and dental innovation.

We are honored. Our goal has always been to provide compassionate, high-quality care that puts the patient’s long-term health first, and being named #1 by Weekly Scoop validates that mission.” — Dr. Michale Paltsev, Owner.

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Little Green Building, a landmark dental practice in Toronto’s West End, has officially been named the #1 dental provider in the Bloor West Village and High Park area by Weekly Scoop Magazine. The ranking comes after an extensive review of the region’s dental landscape, where the practice was singled out for its exceptional "minimal intervention" philosophy and patient-centered care.

In their "Finding the Gold Standard" report, Weekly Scoop Magazine identified The Little Green Building as the premier choice for residents, citing its unique blend of advanced dental technology and a warm, non-corporate atmosphere. "The Little Green Building has earned its reputation as the most trusted dentist in the area," stated the Weekly Scoop editorial. "What makes this practice the #1 choice is the atmosphere of comprehensive dentistry delivered with a personal touch... the team ensures that every dental checkup feels like a visit with friends."

The report highlights several key reasons for the #1 ranking:

- Minimal Intervention Philosophy: Led by Dr. Michael Paltsev, the practice focuses on preserving natural teeth for a lifetime, avoiding unnecessary procedures in favor of meticulous preventive care.

- Community Trust: Unlike larger, high-cost boutique or corporate offices, the practice is celebrated for its long-standing team and familiar faces that treat patients like neighbors.



- Modern Innovation: The clinic utilizes state-of-the-art tools, including iTero digital scanners and digital X-rays, ensuring high-precision diagnostics.

- Accessibility: Located in an iconic building near the Jane Subway Station, the practice makes top-tier oral health accessible by participating in the Canadian Dental Care Plan.

"We are honored to be recognized as the top dental practice in the community we love," said Dr. Michael Paltsev. "Our goal has always been to provide compassionate, high-quality care that puts the patient’s long-term health first, and being named #1 by Weekly Scoop validates that mission."

For residents looking for the "Gold Standard" in dental care, Weekly Scoop Magazine recommends The Little Green Building as the clear leader for families and individuals alike.

To read the full ranking and review, visit Weekly Scoop Magazine.

About The Little Green Building

The Little Green Building is a full-service dental clinic located in the heart of the Bloor West/High Park area. Specializing in preventive, restorative, and emergency dentistry, the practice is known for its landmark location and its commitment to conservative, high-tech oral healthcare.

About Weekly Scoop Magazine

Weekly Scoop Magazine is a leading digital lifestyle publication dedicated to uncovering the "gold standard" of local services in Toronto. Through expert reviews and community-focused editorial, the magazine provides residents with trusted recommendations in health, wellness, and urban living, helping readers make informed decisions about the best providers in their neighborhoods.

Media contact

The Little Green Building

Dr. Michale Paltsev, Owner

Email: littlegreenbuilding@gmail.com

Address: Bloor West & High Park Cosmetic Dentistry, 265 Jane St, Toronto, ON M6S 3Z3

Weekly Scoop Magazine

Weekly Scoop Team

Email: info@weeklyscoopmagazine.com

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