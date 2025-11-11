Third Wave Digital Wins Silver from the Summit International Awards

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Third Wave Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency is proud to announce that it has been awarded Silver from the Summit International Awards for two recent video projects with Tri-CoGo and Sunoco.The awards recognize Third Wave Digital’s creative excellence, storytelling, and technical innovation in producing compelling video content that drives engagement and impact.“Our team is thrilled to receive this recognition,” said Chase DuCharme, Project Manager at Third Wave Digital. “These projects showcase our commitment to crafting visually engaging stories that resonate with audiences while delivering results for our clients.”Sunoco Pump Media combined creative messaging with eye-catching visuals to engage customers and enhance brand visibility.Tri-CoGo Video Testimonials highlighted authentic experiences from existing customers, capturing the essence of Tri-CoGo’s commitment to serving its residential and commercial customers.The awards reaffirm Third Wave Digital’s position as a leading agency in producing high-quality video content for all of their clients.Third Wave Digital continues to provide award-winning digital marketing solutions, including video production, paid media campaigns, web design, and creative strategy, helping clients across higher education, and corporate sectors achieve their marketing goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.