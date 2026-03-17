REPOWR Launches TOP, the Industry’s First Trailer Optimization Platform

REPOWR Trailer Optimization Platform

TOP, a solution designed to solve one of freight’s most persistent blind spots: how trailers are actually positioned, moved, and utilized across a live network.

CHATTANOOGA, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REPOWR today announced the launch of TOP (Trailer Optimization Platform), a new capacity planning and repositioning automation solution designed to solve one of freight’s most persistent blind spots: how trailers are actually positioned, moved, and utilized across a live network.

While fleets have invested heavily in truck, load, and routing optimization, trailer operations have remained largely manual, managed through spreadsheets, static dashboards, and reactive moves. TOP changes that by connecting strategic planning directly to automated repositioning execution.

“There are a hundred square miles of idle trailers on any given day - not because fleets don’t care, but because trailer operations have never had a system built for execution,” said Chris Hines, CEO of REPOWR. “TOP is designed to change that. It lets operators set their strategy and then automatically execute it across their network without daily manual intervention.”

Built With Operators, Proven in Live Networks

TOP was developed in close collaboration with industry partners and piloted across trailer networks of every size, incorporating real-world constraints, volumes, and market dynamics. The platform was shaped by how trailer teams actually work, not by theoretical planning models.

During pilot deployments, TOP has helped partners improve visibility, reduce manual repositioning effort, and make trailer positioning more intentional and profitable.

"The TOP platform has been an incredibly valuable tool for our team. It has streamlined trailer repositioning and significantly reduced our manual workload. We look forward to continuing to use TOP to keep our trailer pools balanced and operating efficiently. We’re excited to grow alongside the platform and REPOWR,” said Ryan Bowman, VP of Bowman Leasing.

From Strategy to Automated Repositioning

Unlike traditional planning tools that stop at analysis, TOP closes the loop - turning targets into action.

Operators use TOP to:

- Visualize trailer supply and demand across markets and lanes.

- Set utilization targets and market-specific thresholds.

- Automatically generate repositioning opportunities for revenue.

- Execute moves seamlessly through REPOWR’s marketplace, from reservation to payment

Once targets are set, TOP continuously monitors fleet status and executes against those parameters, eliminating the need for daily updates, manual listings, or reactive trailer moves.

Value Across the Network

TOP delivers value across the freight ecosystem:

- For Operators: Higher utilization, increased reservation revenue, and significantly less manual work to reposition trailers.

- For the Marketplace: More trailers positioned where demand exists, driving higher reservation volume and turning cost centers into revenue.

- For the Industry: Better trailer availability and utilization, improving network-level capacity efficiency.

For more information about TOP or to express interest in pilot participation, visit here or contact top@repowr.com.

About REPOWR

REPOWR is a logistics platform for accessible trailer capacity. Thousands of trusted carriers, shippers, 3PLs, leasing companies, and OEMs collaborate with us to facilitate over 20,000 interchanges every year. The REPOWR marketplace has unlocked over 60,000 trailers and facilitated over $30,000,000 in earnings for fleets to date. With REPOWR you can share more, move more, and earn more. Learn more at REPOWR.com.

For press inquiries, contact laura@repowr.com.

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