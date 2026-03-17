Dr. Robert Bacci Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Robert Bacci, President of Bacci & Glinn Physical Therapy and Chief Operating Officer of Kinetic Care Group, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares insights on building scalable, efficient, and impactful physical therapy practices.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. Learn more by visiting the website In his episode, Bacci explores how operational efficiency and strong leadership can scale multiple clinics while maintaining exceptional patient care. He breaks down how strategic partnerships, data-driven decisions, and structured team management fuel measurable growth and lasting impact.Robert’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/dr-robert-bacci

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