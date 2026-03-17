Mike Bitonti Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mike Bitonti, Founder and CEO of GetLiquid.io, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how blockchain technology can responsibly modernize private credit and lending markets.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Bitonti explores how integrating blockchain can improve transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in traditional financial systems, and breaks down how thoughtful technology adoption, strong leadership, and purpose-driven decision-making fuel measurable success.Mike’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/mike-bitonti

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