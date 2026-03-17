CHITA Introduces Spring Collection Featuring Ohana Sofa, Kenna Modular Sofa, and Vinca Recliner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring has always been centered around the feeling of a much-needed refresh. It’s when flowers finally begin to blossom again, birds return and fill the morning with song, and animals stretch awake from winter hibernation.

CHITA furniture is designed to give us that same feeling inside our homes. It’s less about a dramatic redesign and more about matching our human instinct for renewal, a desire for a fresh start that makes us excited for the rest of the year. Spring is a season for opening windows, letting sunlight pour back into the room, and airing out the stillness of winter. It might mean rearranging the living room so it feels welcoming again, or adding a new one that resets the energy.

Comfort and style will always be the cornerstones of what spring invites us to do: a fresh layout, new textures, or a piece of furniture that makes the room feel alive again. And CHITA can help to refresh your space and refresh your life.

Starting with the living room, CHITA can help with that spring refresh

For most homes, the living room is where the season always starts. It’s the Christmas tree in the corner, the jack-o’-lantern on the coffee table, or the fresh flowers during spring and summer. It’s the place where people gather during every season, but especially in the spring when the natural light seeps in, stretching across the floor in the afternoon and bathing everyone in its comforting glow.

When planning a spring refresh, it’s important to think about both practicality and comfort. And CHITA has two pieces that stand out: the Ohana Sofa and the Kenna Modular Sofa.

The Ohana Sofa from CHITA is designed with families gathering in mind. With its deep seating and inviting structure, it naturally draws people together, making them feel like family (if they’re not already). It feels relaxed but still refined, creating the kind of space where family and friends settle in and stay a while. For a spring gathering, whether it’s a quiet Sunday afternoon or a spontaneous game night with the neighbors, the Ohana Sofa becomes the center of the room without overwhelming it.

And for homes that are constantly adjusting throughout the year because of the seasons, the CHITA Kenna Modular Sofa brings something even more flexible. Its modular design allows people to reshape their living space, no matter the occasion, from a cozy sectional for movie nights to a bed for sleepovers, or even an open concept for larger gatherings. As spring encourages people to gather together, the Kenna sofa is accommodating.

Both pieces reflect what CHITA furniture does best: combining comfort, durability, and timeless design in ways that fit seamlessly into everyday life.

Bring it closer to your personal space — CHITA creates the perfect cozy corner

While the living room invites connection, spring also reminds us to create quiet spaces for ourselves. That is where the CHITA Vinca Power Swivel Glider Recliner shows off.

Unlike traditional recliners that feel bulky or overly mechanical, the Vinca Recliner is designed with gentle movement and thoughtful support. Its swivel and gliding functions allow the body to shift naturally throughout the day, making it perfect for reading, unwinding, nursing a sleepy baby, or simply enjoying a quiet moment near a window.

The Vinca Recliner also includes power lumbar and headrest support, allowing users to adjust the chair to their own comfort. That level of ergonomic care makes it ideal for bedrooms, reading corners, or any personal space that needs a touch of self-care.

Like all of CHITA’s furniture, the Vinca Recliner balances comfort and style without forcing a compromise between the two. It’s supportive enough for long periods of sitting, yet visually light enough not to feel overbearing. And sometimes, just that cozy corner is all it takes to make a home feel new again.

Stepping out of winter and into a CHITA spring

There is something deeply human about the urge to reset when spring arrives. After months of colder weather, quieter environments, and darker days, people naturally want their homes to reflect the changing times: a promise of warmer months, birdsong invading the senses throughout the day, and brighter, lighter days.

Because stepping out of winter’s fog is not just about cleaning and redecorating; it’s about creating spaces that feel renewed. And with the right furniture, such as the thoughtfully designed pieces from CHITA, that fresh start can begin right in the comfort of your own home.

https://chitaliving.com/

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