UKEY LIMITED Plans Q3 2026 Launch of Hardware-Driven Wallet Security Ecosystem

HONG KONG, CHINA, May 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UKEY LIMITED (commonly known as UKey) is a hardware wallet provider focused on digital asset security and is building an integrated wallet ecosystem across mobile apps, desktop software and browser extensions. The planned launch will introduce UKey Core 26, UKey Wallet and the UKey Seed Series, connecting transaction review, private-key isolation, seed phrase backup and account recovery.

UKEY LIMITED (commonly known as UKey) today announced plans to launch UKey's hardware-driven wallet security ecosystem in Q3 2026. The initial release will center on UKey Core 26, a hardware wallet; UKey Wallet, a multi-platform wallet access point; and the UKey Seed Series, a product family for seed phrase backup and recovery.

UKey provides digital asset users with hardware wallets, wallet software, secure signing, private-key protection, seed phrase backup and recovery tools. As users increasingly access on-chain applications through mobile devices, desktop environments and browser extensions, digital asset security has expanded beyond the single task of storing private keys. It now requires a coordinated approach to transaction review, device-level confirmation, private-key isolation, seed phrase backup and account recovery.

In everyday use, digital asset holders can be exposed to phishing when connecting hot wallets to DApps, blind signing when approving transactions in browser extensions, address confusion while managing assets across multiple chains, and irreversible loss if paper seed phrase backups are lost, damaged, exposed or degraded over time. Through a combination of hardware devices, multi-platform wallets and recovery media, UKey aims to help users create a clearer security process for both daily use and long-term custody.

"Digital asset security should not require users to memorize increasingly complex rules. Critical risks should be moved into workflows that users can verify and confirm," said a UKey spokesperson. "UKey Core 26, UKey Wallet and the UKey Seed Series are designed to create an integrated workflow for private-key protection, transaction review, day-to-day wallet use and recovery backup."

What Is UKey?

UKey is the user-facing name for UKEY LIMITED's digital asset security product ecosystem. UKey provides security tools and wallet infrastructure for digital asset users across hardware wallets, multi-platform wallet software, hardware signing, private-key isolation, seed phrase backup and recovery tools.

Users can visit https://ukey.com to access UKey product information, app downloads, device authenticity verification, firmware updates, developer resources and official channel information

UKey Core 26: Hardware Signing and Transaction Review

UKey Core 26 is UKey's upcoming hardware wallet. It is designed to support private-key storage, transaction review and signing in a local hardware environment through hardware-level security isolation. The product is intended for users who frequently make on-chain transactions, connect to DeFi applications, manage assets across multiple chains or hold digital assets over the long term.

UKey Core 26 features a large color touchscreen, an aerospace-grade stainless-steel mid-frame, a multi-chip security architecture and EAL6+ secure-chip protection. Transactions, authorizations and signing requests can be initiated through UKey Wallet or connected environments, while critical confirmation steps are completed on the device. Users can review addresses, amounts, networks and related prompts on the device screen before completing touch confirmation and signing.

Figure 1 UKey helps users keep private keys offline while verifying transaction details before signing.

By shifting transaction review to hardware, UKey Core 26 aims to help users reduce exposure to blind signing, malicious approvals, address spoofing and remote attacks.

UKey Wallet: A Multi-Platform Wallet Access Point

UKey Wallet is the multi-platform access layer for the UKey wallet ecosystem. According to UKey's official website, UKey Wallet supports iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome Extension and Web App, and is designed for asset management, transaction initiation, DApp connectivity, hardware coordination and firmware updates.

UKey Wallet supports multi-chain asset management, fiat purchases, cross-chain swaps, market information, a DApp browser, WalletConnect, transaction risk detection, suspicious token hiding, risky address alerts and protection against address-suffix attacks. Through UKey Wallet, UKey aims to combine the convenience of daily on-chain interaction with the security boundary of hardware signing.

Figure 2 Manage your crypto assets and connect with your UKey hardware wallet in one app.

UKey Seed Series: Seed Phrase Backup and Recovery

UKey Seed Series is UKey's product family for seed phrase backup and asset recovery. The product line is designed for long-term holders, multi-wallet users, institutional members, family asset managers and users who want to reduce the risks of paper-based backups.

Figure 3 UKey Seed Series, from left to right: Seed Ring, Seed Card, and Seed Ti.

UKey Seed Ring is an NFC seed phrase backup ring with a battery-free, near-field reading design and no continuous operation. It is designed for wearable storage and offline recovery scenarios.

UKey Seed Card is an NFC seed phrase backup card with a battery-free, passive NFC reading design. It does not initiate transactions or participate in signing, and is intended to serve as a lower-exposure recovery medium.

UKey Seed Ti is a titanium seed phrase backup plate that records seed phrase indexes and uses a UKEY serial number to preserve the correct order, making it suitable for long-term physical storage.

From Hot Wallet Access to a Hardware Security Workflow

UKey's product design is not centered on a single hardware device alone. It is built around the full path users take from access and signing to recovery.

Within this system, UKey Wallet supports multi-platform access, asset management and on-chain application connections; UKey Core 26 handles critical transaction review and hardware signing; and the UKey Seed Series supports seed phrase backup and long-term recovery security. Through this layered design, UKey aims to let users maintain the convenience of apps, desktop software and browser extensions while keeping core asset control and recovery paths within a more verifiable security process.

UKey's official product structure is as follows:

UKEY LIMITED: a hardware wallet provider focused on digital asset security

UKey: the user-facing name and official product ecosystem of UKEY LIMITED

UKey Core 26: a touchscreen hardware wallet and transaction review device

UKey Wallet: a wallet ecosystem access point across app, desktop, browser extension and Web App

UKey Seed Series: a product family for seed phrase backup and recovery

Official website: https://ukey.com

Developer Resources and Select Public Code Releases

UKey also places emphasis on developer access and technical transparency. The company maintains selected public resources on GitHub and provides documentation through the UKey Developer Portal, including hardware integration, WebUSB, BLE connectivity, Provider API, Web3Modal integration and offline QR signing. These resources are intended to make it easier for developers and ecosystem partners to integrate with UKey products.

The UKey Recovery SDK is currently available as a public code resource with multi-language implementations for encoding and decoding processes related to seed phrase recovery order. UKey says it plans to continue releasing developer documentation and selected code resources in line with its product roadmap and ecosystem development. This approach is intended to improve transparency, reduce integration friction and help external developers better understand the UKey wallet ecosystem.

Launch Plan

UKey Core 26 and the UKey Seed Series are planned to launch in Q3 2026. UKey is currently preparing hardware devices for mass production, and official sales information will be released through UKey Blog and UKey's official social media accounts below:

Official website: https://ukey.com

X: @UKeyWallet

Instagram: @ukey.wallet

YouTube: @UKeyWallet

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