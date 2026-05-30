LOPAL Lubricants Accelerates Global Expansion at Automechanika Istanbul

NANJING, CHINA, May 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the recently concluded Automechanika Istanbul 2026, LOPAL Lubricants, a subsidiary of LOPAL Technology (stock code: HK2465), a leading Chinese green energy and green chemicals enterprise, made a strong appearance with over ten products certified to the highest API standards and OEM approvals from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Volkswagen. The showcased product lineup, including gasoline engine oils, diesel engine oils, and coolants, marks a major step forward in the company’s push into the Middle Eastern and European markets.



Authoritative Certifications Highlight the Strength of “Made in China”

Trusted by customers in more than 20 countries and regions worldwide, LOPAL Lubricants adheres to international standards to deliver exceptional quality. At the exhibition, its flagship product “LOPAL 1” premium full-synthetic engine oil drew significant attention for its outstanding anti-wear performance and fuel economy. This series has earned industry-leading certifications including API, as well as OEM approvals from global top-tier automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Volkswagen. Moreover, as a top coolant supplier in China by sales volume, LOPAL provides original equipment manufacturer (OEM) services to dozens of major automakers and industrial giants worldwide.



Its coolant product line covers diverse applications ranging from traditional internal combustion engines and new energy vehicles to energy storage and data centers – a testament to its industry-leading technical capabilities.



Reliable Partnership – A Solid Backbone for Global Partners

Supported by a stable supply chain across multiple production bases in China and overseas, as well as extensive R&D capabilities, LOPAL not only delivers high-standard products but also has built a comprehensive international service system. The company offers overseas distributors customized product development, comprehensive technical training, and localized marketing support, ensuring efficient response and reliable delivery.

Facing the global energy transition, LOPAL has proactively laid out its presence in the new energy chemicals sector and established a professional international service team to provide tailored technical support. LOPAL looks forward to deepening collaboration with global partners – backed by certified quality and the credibility of a listed company – to jointly create a greener future.

Global Service Hotline: +86 400-676-1858

Official Website: www.lopal.cn

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