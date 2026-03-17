SGS RED Cybersecurity Certification opens EU market access for Centr Treadmills

Jeff Laborde, President of Centr, receives SGS certification from Anson Luo, Cybersecurity Director, Connectivity, SGS, (centre figures) joined by representatives from both organizations

Centr’s Inspire Series of connected treadmills meet EU's requirements for safety, quality and cybersecurity

The certificate acts as a ‘golden key’ to the EU market.” — Jeff Laborde, President of Centr

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS is proud to announce that the Centr’s Inspire Series T3, 4, 5 and 7 treadmills have been certified to the European EN 18031 standard and cybersecurity requirements under the EU Radio Equipment Directive (RED). This certification confirms that the connected treadmills meet the EU’s stringent requirements for safety, quality and cybersecurity, enabling their entry into European markets.As connected fitness equipment continues to grow in popularity, manufacturers face increasing regulatory demands relating to cybersecurity and personal data protection. SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, supported Centr throughout the conformity assessment process, helping the company meet the technical and documentation requirements necessary for EU market access.During the certification ceremony, attended by representatives from both organizations, Jeff Laborde, President of Centr, affirmed the value of the partnership, stating, “The certificate acts as a ‘golden key’ to the EU market. It also ensures that users' sports and health data remain private and secure. We will continue working with SGS to innovate in compliance and user experience.”Early engagement between SGS and Centr helped identify potential compliance issues during the concept phase, reducing risk and improving efficiency during testing and evaluation.The RED cybersecurity requirements , set out in Articles 3.3(d), (e) and (f) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2022/30, have been fully enforced since August 1, 2025. These rules ensure that radio equipment does not compromise network integrity, include safeguards to protect user data and privacy and incorporate features that prevent fraud. Products that fail to comply may face fines or mandatory recalls, underscoring the importance of proactive, expert‑led conformity assessment.SGS operates seven cybersecurity laboratories in China as part of its global network of testing and certification facilities. These laboratories support a wide range of connected product assessments, enabling manufacturers worldwide to meet critical market requirements through efficient, reliable and high‑quality testing services. SGS’s global expertise and comprehensive capabilities continue to support companies in bringing safe, secure and compliant products to market.In a connected world, digital trust matters. SGS DIGITAL TRUST: Across technologies, services and organizations, is a comprehensive framework that helps organizations build, validate and maintain trust across every layer of the digital ecosystem.

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