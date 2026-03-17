Polar Data Centers and Vertiv win “Most Successfully Delivered Data Centre” award. Tom Chubb, COO, Polar Data Centres and Paul Ryan, President EMEA, Vertiv

DCW award recognizes the successful delivery of DRA01, a 12MW next-generation AI-ready facility in Norway.

This award is a great achievement for all involved in DRA01. It reflects the expertise and collaboration between Polar and Vertiv in delivering a next-generation data centre designed for the AI era.” — Tom Chubb, COO, Polar Data Centers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polar Data Centers (Polar) are proud to announce that their collaboration with Vertiv has been recognised at the Data Centre World Awards 2026 in London, where they received the award for “Most Successfully Delivered Data Centre.”The award recognizes the successful delivery of DRA01 , Polar’s 12MW next-generation facility in Norway. Designed as an AI-optimized, modular data centre, DRA01 reflects the shared ambition of both companies to deliver scalable, high-performance digital infrastructure that meets the evolving demands of AI, HPC, and advanced compute workloads.Located in Norway, DRA01 has been engineered to support the future of accelerated computing, combining modularity, operational efficiency, and suitability for high-density AI deployments. The project represents a major milestone for the company as it continues to expand its platform of AI-ready infrastructure across Europe.Efficiency and conservation is a major feature of the DRA01 facility. In line with the company’s broader approach, it has been designed to combine high-performance AI infrastructure with responsible resource management, using 100% renewable energy sources, specifically hydroelectric power, while also incorporating heat recovery systems to improve overall efficiency. Together with its modular design and excellent PUE, DRA01 demonstrates how next-generation data centre capacity can be delivered with both operational performance and environmental responsibility at its core.The DRA01 site is now ready for handover and Polar’s focus now shifts to ensuring operational stability and supporting their end user with the implementation of their AI infrastructure.This progress underscores the strength of the Polar and Vertiv partnership and highlights the project team’s ability to execute a highly advanced data centre build to an award-winning standard.“This recognition is a tremendous achievement for everyone involved in DRA01,” said Tom Chubb, COO, Polar “The award reflects the dedication, expertise, and close collaboration between Polar and Vertiv in delivering a next-generation data centre designed for the AI era.”“This project demonstrates what can be achieved when innovative design, strong delivery discipline, and a shared vision come together. Through close collaboration with Polar, we were able to leverage Vertiv’s energy-efficient, AI-ready technologies to support a scalable, high-performance AI infrastructure. We are proud to see DRA01 recognised on such a prestigious stage.” Paul Ryan, president for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Vertiv.As demand for AI-ready infrastructure continues to accelerate, the success of DRA01 reinforces Polar’s strategy to deliver agile, modular, and innovative data centre capacity for customers building the next wave of digital and AI services.DRA01 marks the beginning of Polar Data Centres’ ambitious vision to develop a new generation of sustainable, AI-ready data centres across Europe. With demand for high-performance digital infrastructure continuing to accelerate, the project sets the standard for scalable, efficient, and innovative facilities. These are designed to support AI, HPC, and advanced compute workloads, while keeping sustainability at the heart of every development.About Polar Data CentresPolar develops and operates sustainable, high-performance data centers optimized for AI and high-density computing workloads. The company specializes in creating energy-efficient facilities powered by renewable sources, serving the growing demands of AI and technology companies across Europe.About VertivVertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.Forward-looking statementsThis release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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