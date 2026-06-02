Green Mountain UK Acquires Freehold of Romford Data Centre Campus

Company strengthens long-term commitment to UK data centre market with continued development of 37 MW AI-ready campus

This acquisition marks an important milestone for Green Mountain in the UK. Securing the freehold of our Romford site gives us long-term control over a strategically important data centre campus.” — Simon Blackburn UK Managing Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Mountain DC UK Limited has acquired the freehold of its 8-acre, leased data centre site in Romford , East London, further strengthening its long-term commitment to the UK market and the continued expansion of its LON1 data centre campus.The freehold acquisition gives Green Mountain full ownership of the site, enabling the company to continue operating the existing facility as a data centre while developing the remaining capacity of the campus.The Romford site forms part of Green Mountain’s growing UK platform and offers a total campus capacity of 37 MW. Of this, 7 MW has been operational since 2010, with a further 14 MW recently delivered. The campus is designed to support the growing demand for secure, scalable, energy-efficient and AI-ready digital infrastructure in and around London.“This acquisition marks an important milestone for Green Mountain in the UK,” said Simon Blackburn, Managing Director, UK. “Securing the freehold of our Romford site gives us long-term control over a strategically important data centre campus in one of the world’s most important connectivity hubs. We will continue to operate the site as a data centre while developing the remaining capacity to meet increasing demand from AI, hyperscale and enterprise customers.”The Romford campus benefits from strong connectivity, access to major fibre routes and proximity to London’s key digital infrastructure markets, including Docklands and the City of London. Green Mountain intends to continue investing in the campus, including the development of AI and hyperscale-ready capacity.The acquisition also reflects Green Mountain’s broader growth strategy in the UK. The company is actively seeking to acquire additional sites across in the London region to build further data centres, supporting increasing demand for sustainable, high-performance digital infrastructure. The company’s UK expansion is part of its wider strategy to deliver secure, sustainable and scalable data centre capacity across major European markets.About Green MountainGreen Mountain designs, builds and operates highly secure, innovative and sustainable data centres in Norway and the UK. The data centres are powered by low-cost, 100 percent renewable power and are world-leading on energy efficiency.The company currently operates the following data centre locations: SVG-Rennesøy near Stavanger, TEL-Rjukan in Telemark, the OSL-Enebakk data centre near Oslo and Norway’s largest data centre campus at Hamar, OSL-Hamar. In addition, the company owns one data centre in London, LON1, located in one of the most important data centre hubs in the world, and has partnered with German power company KMW to establish a new data centre in the Frankfurt region, FRA-Mainz.

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