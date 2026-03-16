Province Announces New Firearms Commissioner

CANADA, March 16 - Released on March 16, 2026

Robert Freberg will transition his role as Saskatchewan's Commissioner of Firearms later this month to Saskatoon lawyer Blaine Beaven.

Freberg, named in 2020 as Saskatchewan's first provincially appointed Chief Firearms Officer, and later appointed to the position of Firearms Commissioner in 2024, will retire as Firearms Commissioner effective March 31, when Beaven, who has served as Senior Legal Counsel in the Saskatchewan Firearms Office (SFO) since May of 2022, will assume the role of Firearms Commissioner.

"Robert Freberg's leadership, during a turbulent time for firearms owners, resulted in a well-developed provincial response to the federal government's firearms policy, the creation of a new framework for firearms safety and regulation, and the passage by the Legislative Assembly of The Saskatchewan Firearms Act," Minister Responsible for the Firearms Secretariat Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "Mr. Freberg has served Saskatchewan with distinction and has been instrumental in our government's efforts to protect lawful firearms owners and keep communities safe. On behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan, I extend my sincere thanks to Bob for his years of outstanding service and unwavering commitment to the people of our province. We are confident that Mr. Beaven's legal experience and firearms knowledge will support the Saskatchewan Firearms Office to continue advancing nation leading initiatives."

Incoming Commissioner, Mr. Beaven, a citizen of the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan, is an experienced and respected lawyer and firearms policy expert. Mr. Beaven has practiced criminal law since 2010. Mr. Beaven has competed and coached in the disciplines of marksmanship and biathlon through his 20-year career as a Canadian Armed Forces reservist working with cadets and is a regular recreational shooter.

"I am honoured to continue the groundbreaking work of Mr. Freberg and look forward to the future of the Saskatchewan Firearms Office, as we continue to ensure our public safety objectives are met and we defend the property rights of law-abiding firearms owners," Mr. Beaven said.

"I am extremely grateful and proud to have been able to represent our province's heritage of responsible firearms ownership while continuing to enhance public safety in our communities with the establishment of the Saskatchewan Firearms Office in September 2021," Mr. Freberg said. "I am very confident that Commissioner Beaven will lead the organisation effectively going forward as it continues to evolve and respond to matters concerning firearms in Saskatchewan and Canada."

Mr. Freberg will remain as a part-time policy advisor to the Minister and the Commissioner on firearms issues for the next year.

"The opening of the Saskatchewan Ballistics Laboratory is an accomplishment that benefits the administration of justice in the province and would not have been possible without Commissioner Freberg's passion and leadership," Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police President and Chief of Police Patrick Nogier said.

"On behalf of our Métis Government, I want to thank Robert Freberg for his years of leadership and his commitment to building a strong working relationship with our Nation, one grounded in respect, safety, and cooperation," Métis Nation-Saskatchewan President Glen McCallum said. "As we wish him a well-earned retirement, we also recognize the appointment of Mr. Beaven as Saskatchewan's next Firearms Commissioner as a proud moment for our people and a reflection of the strength Métis citizens bring to public service. We look forward to continuing this important partnership in the years ahead."

The SFO is responsible for supporting safe communities by managing the ownership, purchase, movement, and use of firearms within the province through the administration of federal firearms legislation, while advocating to the federal government on behalf of law-abiding firearms owners.

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