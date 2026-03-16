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D.C. Man Sentenced to 14-Month Prison Term for Strangling Romantic Partner

Myron Caldwell, 31, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced today to 14 months incarceration on charges stemming from strangling his romantic partner in November 2025, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.  

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D.C. Man Sentenced to 14-Month Prison Term for Strangling Romantic Partner

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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